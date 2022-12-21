jaguar resting on the rock
It’s easy to tell that the Christmas season is upon us. The Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) has once again sent its wish list to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) involving that charismatic spotted cat, the jaguar.

A 107-page petition was filed with the federal agency this month and it wasn’t asking for stocking stuffers but rather a repeat of an earlier re-wilding pipedream. The request was called a “Petition to Reintroduce Jaguar to New Mexico and Designate Additional Critical Habitat in Arizona and New Mexico.” It is signed by Michael J. Robinson, senior conservation advocate for the CBD, whose name is also on a press release about this action.

