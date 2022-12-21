It’s easy to tell that the Christmas season is upon us. The Tucson-based Center for Biological Diversity (CBD) has once again sent its wish list to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS) involving that charismatic spotted cat, the jaguar.
A 107-page petition was filed with the federal agency this month and it wasn’t asking for stocking stuffers but rather a repeat of an earlier re-wilding pipedream. The request was called a “Petition to Reintroduce Jaguar to New Mexico and Designate Additional Critical Habitat in Arizona and New Mexico.” It is signed by Michael J. Robinson, senior conservation advocate for the CBD, whose name is also on a press release about this action.
As usual, there are discrepancies and invalid points made within that could conceivably be considered merely ingenuous if they weren’t repetitious from earlier output by the CBD. If Santa Claus is really checking who has been naughty or nice we know who will be finding coal in their stockings. The eventual goal of the litigious organization with its current crop of 69 lawyers and 7 paralegals (see “Meet the Staff” on the CBD website) is a “Central AZ/NM Recovery Area” (CANRA) housing 150 of the big cats. The initial toe hold, put forth in the current petition would be started by dumping some into the 560,000-acre Gila Wilderness and the 200,000-acre Aldo Leopold Wilderness areas in New Mexico. This would be the first time jaguars had been released in the Southwest since convicted criminal Curtis Jackson “CJ” Prock was turning them out in front of paying hunters and muddying the waters about indigenous and exotic individual cats (see “The Man Who loved Cat Killing,” Sports Illustrated, Jan. 14, 1974).
One of the role models touted by the CBD for the FWS to follow is a recent jaguar reintroduction in the 1.8 million-acre Parque Nacional Iberá in Corrientes Province in Argentina. But those vast wetlands have few people and teem with capybara, pampas deer, giant anteater, tapir, peccary, caiman and other preferred prey of the jaguars. It’s much tougher to make a living in the more arid and more populated Southwest, as exemplified by one jaguar that rancher Warner Glenn photographed in Arizona after it had eaten a skunk.
Mr. Robinson makes note that a controversial jaguar shot in Arizona in 1963 had elk in its digestive system, insinuating that the cat had killed its prey and others could follow suit. But in reality, the reported contents were of elk carrion, meaning the jaguar had scavenged not killed its meal. He goes on to poetically note that the spotted cats had somehow “made the mule deer’s ears swivel toward the slightest sound” as a survival twitch learned “over eons.” Of course, a map of mule deer range throughout western North America including Canada and Alaska shows that most of them never crossed paths with any jaguars during any point in history or pre-history.
Nit-picking trivia? Here’s one: The CBD is all for getting jaguars from South America (to avoid any genetic problems found in Mexican or Central American specimens) despite the probably fatal shock to the animals finding themselves in completely unfamiliar surroundings and weather. Rational? Not at all. Just proves this is being done for human agendas, not for the big cats. I could go on and on.
But none of these smoke screen tactics are new. I worked on the same biological contractor’s crew as Kieran Suckling and Peter Galvin doing Mexican spotted owl inventory surveys on the Alpine Ranger District back in 1989. The Forest Service biologist, Bob Vahle, found they were fudging biological field data in a misguided attempt to save trees from logging. Integrity compromised, they were banned from working there again. They were then run out of Luna, N.M., and settled in Silver City until Suckling was caught shoplifting some hiking boots and bedroom slippers, pleaded no contest, and paid a $67 fine. They left there in disgrace and settled in Tucson. With Phoenix ER doctor Robin Silver providing the money, they got the CBD up and rolling and haven’t looked back, nor changed their ways, since then. Leopards (or jaguars) don’t change their spots.
This latest petition of theirs is, in the words of the most famous TV lawyer, Perry Mason, “Irrelevant, incompetent, and immaterial”. It is just another chess move in the game to get donated funds for their coffers. If anyone seriously wants to help the plight of the jaguar, give money to Planned Parenthood. Nothing else will truly help. The 8 billion people on this planet will continue to be a direct threat to such wildlife.
Dexter K. Oliver worked for decades as a wildlife field biologist for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in Arizona, California and Mexico; the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the U.S. Forest Service in Arizona and New Mexico, the federal Wildlife Services, the American Museum of Natural History’s field stations in Arizona and New York, the Caribbean Conservation Corps in Costa Rica, the wildlife division of the San Carlos Apache Tribe, and non-government wildlife contractors. He lives in Duncan.