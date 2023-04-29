Polman

Dick Polman

 Contributed Photo

I want to tell you a story about Tucker Carlson, the serial liar and useful Putin idiot who has now pulled off the hat trick of being fired by three media outlets: CNN (in 2005), MSNBC (in 2008), and Fox News (this week, without warning).

Since nobody with real knowledge has yet surfaced to explain why he was summarily yanked off his primetime perch, I’ll content myself with this traipse down memory lane.

