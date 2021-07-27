On July 22, at approximately 9:21 p.m. Graham County Communications received a call of people in the Cottonwood Wash, Pima, on the top of their vehicle in raising water (flash flood.) At one point a 4-year-old girl was caught in the current and last seen at the Highway Bridge.
A search was initiated and continued until July 26, when at approximately 7:18 a.m. a group of community volunteer searchers contacted 911 to report they located the victim in the Markham Wash area, north of the river, and this was confirmed by law enforcement at 8:03 a.m. She was taken to Vining Funeral Home and scheduled to be taken to the Pima County Medical Examiner’s Office.
The Graham County Sheriff’s Office wants to thank the many who assisted in this difficult situation. We hope we mention all groups that assisted, but if we missed a specific agency or group, we apologize. It was humbling to witness the complete outpouring of support from so many:
Graham County Search and Rescue, Cochise County Search and Rescue, Cochise Sheriff’s Office, Greenlee County Search and Rescue, Greenlee County Sheriff’s Office, Homeland Security (Boarder Patrol) K9, LifeNet Helicopter, Air Vac Helicopter, Department of Public Safety Range Helicopter, Bureau of Land Management, San Carlos Tribe Police and Game and Fish, Safford Police, Thatcher Police, Pima Police, Arizona Department of Corrections, Caldwell Funeral Home, Vining Funeral Home, Town of Pima, Thatcher Fire Department, Safford Fire Department, Pima Fire Department and Rescue, Morenci Fire Department, Life Line Ambulance, San Carlos EMT’s, Freeport McMoRan (FMI), AZ Game and Fish.
Numerous businesses who provided materials, food, water, ice, and equipment. This list contained the ones known to the Sheriff’s Office at this time: Walmart, Ace Hardware, Kainoa’s, Scarborough Plumbing, San Carlos EMT’s, Town of Pima, Juanita’s, Snowflake Design, Remie Girl, Meg’s Place, Ice King, Dollar General, BNT Construction, The Parlor, El Charro, Desert Cross Veterinary, Double R Communications, Freckle Barn, Thriftee Food and Drug, A&A Design Company, Tractor Supply, Home Depot, McDonalds, Rustic Lace Salon, OnSight Pest Control, Shots by Shotts Photography, Subway, Carter’s Custom Cuts, Farm Bureau, El Mesquite, Code 4 Frist Aid LLC.
And words cannot express thanks to those who organized and reached out for assistance to search for Maci and the literal hundreds of volunteers from the community and areas throughout the State who responded with such compassion by assisting in the search, providing food, water/drinks, and other welcomed supplies. This was an amazing example of the quality of people of this community, and throughout our Great State.
Graham County Sheriff's Office