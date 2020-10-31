During the last four years, I’ve been accused of being lumped into “a basket of deplorables.” Then, I moved-up a notch to being “despicable.” Now, I find out my political emotions are the result of being stimulated by an overly active “lizard brain.”
Which I didn’t even know I had until MSNBC News Presidential Debate interpreter Jon Meacham informed viewers of the malady after the Oct. 22, 2020 broadcast.
Apparently, the debilitating infirmity is widespread, especially among Trump supporters.
This might explain a lot of things, particularly why certain people consider me deplorable and despicable — often at the same time. It’s all because my lizard brain is acting up again.
I’m not alone. According to Mr. Meacham, all Trump fans suffer from the lizard brain syndrome. Or, maybe it’s a mental abnormality left over from man’s evolution after the Jurassic Period.
If that’s the situation, I can envision a whole new civil and criminal defense excuse: “Your Honor, my client pleads innocent by reason of his lizard brain’s faulty development over the past few hundred thousand years. He thought he was collecting Christmas donations for the Salvation Army, not stealing Mrs. Jones’ purse. It’s a simple case of mistaken intent.”
Mecham commented following the debates “I’ll say this tonight, I had this reaction. It may have been watching it in person as opposed to the way it was experienced for the country, there is a lizard brain in this country. Donald Trump is a product of the white man’s, the anguished, nervous white guy’s lizard brain. And there could be a twitch there that ‘You know what, we sent this disruptive figure, Biden, maybe that 47-year thing helps a little bit.’ I don’t think there are enough of those folks, but I think just as an observer of this — I think Trump did himself good with his base tonight. The question for America is how big that base is.”
Follow all that? Meacham seems to speak in jerky, lizard brain sentences, but what I understood him to say is that Trump is the result of “nervous white guy’s lizard brain(s),” and that it could be twitching.
Thought I felt an unusual sensation going on in my head, similar to an itch that can’t be scratched. Thankfully it’s not Alzheimer’s, but something to do with my lizard brain uncontrollably twitching every time I hear Joe Biden speak.
Not certain if only white guys suffer from this strange behavior since Meacham failed to mention anyone else. However, when I see Trump’s big rallies on TV, I notice there are a lot of other people in attendance. Or, similar to the COVID virus, maybe white guys are asymptomatic carriers of the disorder.
Whatever the case, Psychology Today, April 23, 2014, says the lizard brain “Refers to the oldest part of the brain, the brain stem, responsible for primitive survival instincts such as aggression and fear (flight or fight), whereas the limbic system is responsible for, among other things, our emotional bonding to other creatures — such as family members and friends.”
Guess, we can also add to the list feeble-minded white guys who support Trump.
Mike Bibb lives in Safford