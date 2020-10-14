I know, with less than a month to go before the big election, accusations, innuendoes and outright b.s. is to be expected in ever-increasing amounts.
Part of the fun watching politicians dissect each other.
When former First Lady, Michelle Obama, recently released a 25-minute video endorsing Joe Biden’s campaign, it really came as no surprise she portrayed President Trump as the most horrible president ever. That’s how the game is played.
Somewhat unanticipated, however, she also remarked the worst civil rioting and destruction in decades was an “overwhelmingly peaceful movement.”
A peaceful movement causing billions of dollars in property damages and multiple deaths and murders.
In her Oct 6 video speech, she commented “President Trump is lying about how minorities will destroy the suburbs. And pinning it all on what’s been an overwhelmingly peaceful movement for racial solidarity.”
Continuing with her criticisms of the president and personal evaluations of the riots, Michelle added “It’s true. Research backs it up: Only a tiny fraction of demonstrations have had any violence at all. So, what the president is doing, is, once again, patently false, morally wrong, and yes, it’s racist.”
There it is, she had to get the “racist” buzz-word into the conversation — insinuating the president was responsible for the burning and looting of many of America’s cities because he’s a racist.
Her “Only a tiny fraction of demonstrations” were violent comment is kind of like saying “The two atomic bombs dropped on Japan was a tiny fraction of all the bombs dropped.”
Whatever her comparisons, I must have missed something in the logic — I thought we were informed for months the reason for the rioting was the death of Minneapolis, Minn. resident George Floyd, while in police custody.
Little did I know it was actually Trump’s fault until Michelle told me.
Which, I don’t find surprising. Joe Biden made a similar befuddling remark a few weeks ago when he said Trump was responsible for all the COVID deaths in America. “I’m not making this up. Just look at the data. Look at the data” he insisted. A lot of folks looked at the data, including several “fact checkers” and discovered Joe really was making it up. Along with a lot of other things he’s been saying during the campaign.
What fantasy world are these people living in?
Nevertheless, it’s almost the zenith of the silly season and soon we can get back to listening to less outlandish falsehoods and what passes as news and social commentary. Fortunately, there are at least three truisms we can count on: If Biden wins, people will wonder how in heck that was possible. If Trump wins, Democrats will say Russia rigged the election. And, Nancy Pelosi will continue to utter incomprehensible statements, no matter who wins.
Some things just don’t change.
Mike Bibb lives in Safford