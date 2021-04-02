Here at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center, we are not just a team; we are a family. Each of us plays a vital role in the work we do, and we all strive for excellence because we each believe our community deserves nothing less. At the head of the MGRMC family, we have an incredible leadership team with individuals who genuinely care and work hard every day to make sure we have what we need to succeed at our mission to improve our community’s health.
It is with a bitter-sweet heart we announce the retirement of one of those faithful leaders, our Chief Financial Officer, Keith Bryce. He joined the MGRMC family in June of 2007; he is a man who never stops working hard, serves others, and has played a huge role in getting this organization to where it is today. There are not enough words to fully express our gratitude for his many years of service, but that doesn’t stop us from trying:
“I always trusted and relied on the financial reports presented to the board because of the integrity of Keith Bryce. He will be sorely missed.” – Cindy Bryce, Board of Directors.
“Keith has provided a steady hand in guiding our financial decisions over the last several years. His business acumen and awareness that healthcare is a people business has provided an effective balance of the two resources. He will be missed by all of us.” –Roland Knox, CEO.
“Keith is a great example of solid work ethics, compassion, and leadership. I will miss his humor, wisdom, and support. Our organization has been fortunate to have his leadership.” – Lori Ray, CNO.
“Keith is quick to comment on the great staff we have here at MGRMC, always keeping them in mind during any decision-making. His wit, wisdom, and wealth of experience will be missed.” – Eric Neal, CPO.
“Farewell to a wonderful boss who I have been proud to work for. Prayers for a long, enjoyable retirement.” - Evelyn Hurston, Admissions Manager
“We want to wish Keith all the best in his retirement and tell him thank you for all you have done. You will be greatly missed.” - Patient Accounting Department.
“Your advice, support, and cheerfulness will be greatly missed; enjoy your family, friends, and hobbies.” – Jeff Woodward, Director of Facilities Management and Security Department.
“Keith was a proponent of technology and helped move the hospital forward from paper records to the Electronic Medical Record. He was fiscally responsible and ensured the hospital would be able to meet all obligations and place us in the enviable position of being able to thrive throughout the pandemic. His management style was to impart a high level of trust in his directors to accomplish any goal or task given to us. He was available for advice as needed and will be missed. Have a happy retirement Keith.” – Julie Johnson, Director of HIM & Patient Access.
“Thank you for all of your hard work, dedication, and optimism. Best wishes to a friend, a mentor, and a leader: May you put in as much effort in enjoying your retirement as you have in working for MGRMC. You will have the time for your road trips and new adventures!” – Kathleen Williams, Finance Director.
Keith expressed his deep appreciation and gratitude for MGRMC’s administration, staff, and board of directors. He wants the community to know MGRMC is in good hands, from board members who are always supportive and speak with one voice to the wonderful and committed staff; everyone has played a role in building the solid foundation MGRMC has today. He says, “this organization will not miss a beat when I leave, and I am proud to say that.”
Your family here at Mount Graham Regional Medical Center wishes you a very happy retirement!