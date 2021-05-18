Most Influential People: George Henry
"Aww. George is amazing. I worked with him when I worked at Arise. He's always smiling and always in a good mood, well, sometimes. LOL. I miss working with him," Ashlea Kimbrough
Most Influential People: Mick Ruiz
"Awesome Mick!" Erik Chavez
"Mick Ruiz is a gem in the desert of Graham County. Glad he's being featured," Amanda Jones
"This is awesome. Great job!" Lisa Armijo Chavez
What started out a job turned into a passion
"We were truly blessed to have had Mrs. Hedges as a teacher for our kids. She's an amazing woman who will be missed. Thank you for all your hard work. Good luck on your next adventure," Natalie Montez
"Hands down one of the best teachers. My kids all adored Mrs. Hedges. Left a lasting impression for sure. They were fortunate to have her as a teacher," Valerie Enriquez
"Mrs. Hedges is the best!" Kimberly Termain
"One great teacher. Safford schools were fortunate to have her," Helen Romero
Most Influential People: Shari Elkins
"One of the best teachers at EAC. Learned so much," Sarah Camacho
"Congratulations," Lori Brockmeier
Gila Valley residents have a grandmother to thank for volunteer's many contributions
"Royce is an awesome person to work beside," John Craig
"Thank you Grandma! She does wonders and inspires all!" Matt-Anna Magoffin
"Proud to call her my good friend. Luv you Royce," Karen Ramirez-Ragland