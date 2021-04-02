His goal: To make every child feel safe and supported
"He is one of my favorite teachers," Becci Pender
"He is amazing," Jessica Marie Rodriguez
"Great article!" Linda Wallace Peru
"Love this!" Michelle Shamey Mortensen
"Well deserved Tad," Danny Smith
"One of the best in the business. Congrats," Ryan Conrad
"What a great story. Congrats Tad," Kasey Urquidez
Men's release prompted by change in ICE's priorities
"Send them to Nancy's place in California," Wade-Carlene Younger
"Send them to Tucson or Nogales, the 'sanctuary cities,'" Robyn Moore
"They should call a liberal to take them home," Ralph Benge
"I made an offer on previous posting to assist liberals by paying a driver to pick up the illegals and bring them to their homes, but not a single person took me up on it. The Democrats in our community couldn't care less," Caleb Lineberger
"And all the self-proclaimed Christian Nationalists...Where is their faith in action?" Jan Fox
"We would do well to learn about radical hospitality in our community. These comments make me sick, especially on the eve of Palm Sunday," Vance Bryce