Thatcher fire continues to spread, nothing endangered
"There is absolutely noting in that river bottom that is more valuable than the life of a firefighter. Salt cedar fires are what nightmares are made of," Bruce Davidson
"Let it burn. Keep it away from houses and structures. But let it burn all of the salt cedar. When it floods again all of those houses will be under water," Macyn Hawkins
"'Not endangering anything?'" Really? What about the plants and animals and habitat? Why does this freaking river bed burn at least once a month? It's crazy." Kelly Wright
"It burns because we are in a terrible drought, people are careless and our homeless population is growing," Charise Dawn
Library's Mrs. Retha saying goodbye
"She'll be so missed," Barbara Woods Matthews
"You will be greatly missed Mrs. Retha Russell. You are one great lady," Ruth Guttierez
"We loved Storytime with Ms. Retha or ReRe as Juniper, my granddaughter, would call her when she first started talking. A great educator of children. You sure will be missed, but enjoy your retirement," Kathy Garrett
Pima High School Class of 2021
"Absolutely great group of kids. So proud of them. Congratulations," Jodi Hutchinson Salyer
"Congrats," Chris Elkins
"Congratulations to all you Roughriders," Kathy Young
"Thanks for the post. Congratulations to all the graduates. Wish you all well in your future endeavors," Antoinette Vasquez
Most Influential People: Bonnie Briscoe
"Bonnie was my geology instructor a long while ago. She had a way of making her class much, much more. The field trips she took us on were great as well. As amazing woman who has been generous with her time, her money and her knowledge," Amy Palmer
"Bonnie was such a great teacher. She was enthusiastic about what she taught, and you could tell she loved her students. She is very easy to love. I am not surprised that this is how she spends her retirement. She always was a special lady," Christine Badger Burk
"Love her. She's such a blessing to our community," Lina Peru
"One of the kindest and most compassionate people I have been privileged to know," Paula Schade
"Bonnie is the best," Nicole Dupont