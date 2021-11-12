Graham, Greenlee county offering Pfizer to kids 5-11 soon
“People with the vaccine are still getting COVID and raising the numbers...so is it even going to help? Just curious,” Shandy Marie Whitaker
“Shandy Marie Whitaker, it makes symptoms less likely to harm you, death rates are a lot more low. Overall, it protects the immune system from the sickness. Rather than being down bad for a looooong time, hospitalized or even dead,” Presley Norton
“What Presley said in a nutshell,” Heidi Estrada
Safford celebrates groundbreaking of new Dorothy Stinson Elementary School
“Yeah!” Mary Youngblood
“Man, I went to school at the old Dorothy Stinson when I was little. I went from kindergarten to fourth grade there. Good times,” Katy Johnson
Eight projects in Graham, Greenlee receiving Freeport grants
“Thank you Freeport-McMoran for supporting our communities. Your partnership with us has and will greatly improve our towns,” George Claridge
“It’s a drop in the bucket compared to the amount of money they make. A drop in a drought. Picture it. The bucket should be full. It’s like finding a penny. Ooo look, a penny. The people of Greenlee are being ripped off by FMI. Wake up and smell the capitalism. It stinks,” Mel Lee
“They owe us more, a lot more for what they are taking out of the valley,” Rick Rhinehart
“Nice,” Brian Mandel
“In Duncan we are hugely grateful to Freeport-McMoRan Foundation for supporting so generously our plans to secure our infrastructure. It is a priceless vote of confidence in our facing facts and taking action,” Deborah Mendelsohn
GWP names new executive director
“Looks like GWP has found a fitting successor to the wonderful Melanie Tluczek,” Deborah Mendelsohn
“Deborah Mendelsohn, we are so thrilled. Sarah is going to be amazing and bring so much energy to GWP,” Melanie Tluczek
“Welcome, welcome,” Vance Marcus Bryce
200 jobs lost as marijuana farm clash continues
“A job is a job. Hop on and make some money,” Carmela Ruiz
“I’m sure an appropriate ‘tithe’ would make anything happen in Graham County,” Chris J. Taylor
“Welcome to the Arizona Bible Belt. They’re going to fight it tooth and nail regardless of the benefits it brings to the community,” David Wood