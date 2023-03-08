Arizona’s agricultural sector is the envy of the world. Our state’s farmers and ranchers have always persevered through hard times, such as these, to continue the proud tradition of fueling our state’s economy and feeding our nation.
The Arizona Farm Bureau is our state’s largest general farm and ranch organization — so we must speak out when misguided policies and proposed regulations will have a detrimental impact on agriculture and threaten the livelihoods of our membership.
That’s why we believe the EPA must abandon its proposal to tighten the National Ambient Air Quality Standards (NAAQS) for PM2.5 pollution, which would impose stricter air regulations on our farmers and ranchers at a time when they can least afford it. This proposal would threaten agricultural operations that are already hampered by high fuel costs and supply chain challenges, as well as labor and water shortages. Additionally, unnecessary regulations like the NAAQS proposal would saddle our agricultural community with additional hurdles while we are already contending with the dual threat of a looming recession and soaring interest rates.
This isn’t speculation. States under non-attainment with the current PM2.5 standard must submit detailed air quality improvement plans to the federal government. For agricultural communities, these plans often require farmers and ranchers to replace older tractors and other equipment, as well as navigate complex emissions testing and permitting requirements. It adds up to significant additional costs for farmers already operating with slim margins.
Our state’s farming and ranching operations are an indispensable pillar of Arizona’s economy, generating over $23 billion in economic impact and supporting tens of thousands of jobs. Our state’s agricultural industry stands out in a number of ways. We are the third-largest-producing state for vegetables, and the Yuma area alone is responsible for 90 percent of all leafy greens consumed in North America during the winter months. In addition to our farmers and ranchers, Arizona’s diverse agribusiness community is comprised of an array of packers, processors, equipment managers, water delivery services, and more. An extra layer of burdensome regulations that disrupts our agricultural supply chain would have a ripple effect across almost every corner of Arizona’s economy.
Nobody has a more vested interest in clean air, soil, and water than our farmers and ranchers. Our lives and livelihoods depend on it. That is why our industry is constantly innovating to grow the food we need in a way that is cleaner, more efficient and requires less water and land. Our public officials should be doing what they can to empower our agricultural sector, not impose additional regulations on an industry that has always been on the forefront of environmental stewardship.
Growing, processing, and transporting our nation’s food supply has never been more efficient and sustainable. Improvements in how we use and recycle energy have played an immense role in reducing air pollution over the last several decades. According to the EPA, the U.S. reduced six common NAAQS pollutants by 78 percent between 1970 and 2020 — including PM2.5 levels that have dropped 44 percent since 2000. Additional regulatory burdens just make it more difficult for new, innovative processes to be developed and implemented.
Our government should be fighting for commonsense policies that benefit both our environment and our economy, not pushing forward partisan rulemaking that would have unintended consequences. The EPA should reconsider this harmful proposal and, instead, work hand-in-hand with our farmers and ranchers on commonsense solutions to environmental challenges.