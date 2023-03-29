California rain

In the delightful 1986 film “The Money Pit,” a novice homeowner, played by Tom Hanks, carves a heart in a tree as a gesture to his girlfriend (Shelley Long), only to watch in horror as it falls over. He informs her sadly, “We have weak trees.”

So do I. And if ever those of us living on California’s beautiful Central Coast needed confirmation, we’re getting it in this strange winter of excessive rain, wind and other expressions of nature’s wrath.

