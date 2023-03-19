Ron and Vlad dance in lockstep

Nobody these days is happier with Ron DeSantis than Vladimir Putin, who now has two horses in the 2024 Republican race: Trump (naturally) and a coward who talks tough to Disney but quakes at the prospect of confronting a genocidal thug.

It’s no surprise, of course, that DeSantis has morphed into one of Putin’s useful idiots by dismissing Russia’s aggression as a mere “territorial dispute,” thus giving aid and comfort to the enemy. DeSantis’ stance, announced earlier this week on Putin groupie Tucker Carlson’s show (naturally), reflects the center of gravity in the MAGAfied Republican party. The GOP used to tout itself as the tough-on-Russia party, but today, thanks to Trump, it’s mostly a collection of wimps in thrall to a former KGB agent whose bloody war is the first on European soil since 1945.

