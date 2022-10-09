Oct. 10, 1950, may not have been too significant a date to most people, but to many volunteers here in the Gila Valley it holds great importance. Feeling a need for community service support, a small group of community-minded businessmen came together on that date to form a local service group. The Safford Lions Club celebrates 72 continuous years of service to our valley this month and with over 95 men and women members, they appear to be stronger and more vibrant than ever. The second largest Lions Club in Arizona, they are a small part of Lions Clubs International (LCI), the world’s largest service organization with over 1.4 million members. LCI encourages formation of local clubs to perform on-going community service as needed worldwide.
LCI is headquartered near Chicago, where insurance agent, Melvin Jones, organized the first clubs in 1917. His amazing story started right here in the Gila Valley. Melvin Jones was born Jan. 13, 1879 at Fort Thomas, where he lived for his first eight years. Because of their knowledge of the Apache language, his father’s family helped with native scouts assigned to the fort. Melvin’s family lived there until moving in late 1887. Melvin eventually ended up in the Chicago area and became active in local business circles. His personal motto stated, “You can’t get very far until you start doing something for somebody else.” This tenet resounds in the LCI motto: “We Serve.” In 1965, the Safford Lions Club spearheaded the building and dedication of a memorial in Fort Thomas for the founder of Lions Clubs International.
Safford Lions participates in several valuable projects supporting the mission Helen Keller asked of LCI over 95 years ago. She knew there was little national support for blindness and challenged Lions to become the “Knights of the Blind.” Internationally, sight projects still top LCI efforts. Locally, a grant from United Way of Graham and Greenlee Counties helped the club purchase two of the most advanced vision screening machines eight years ago. After factory-rep training, a vision team started scheduling events and vision screening support in local schools. State-mandated testing for certain grade level students is always a challenge for school officials, nurses and administrators. The club has provided testing for more than the mandated numbers every school year. Although the club’s stated goal of testing ALL school-aged children, EVERY year, may not actually ever be reached, nearly 6,000 students are tested annually.
Safford Lions also maintain an adult eyeglass program, annually sponsoring an average of 100 to 140 Graham County adult citizens who can’t afford this basic medical necessity. The club contracts for optometrist testing and a new pair of eyeglasses is provided at no cost if application criteria are met. Interested people may apply at the Farmers Insurance office on Main Street or the SEACUS office in the Windsong Building in Safford.
The Safford Lions Club provides many other services and support to this region. With its large membership, the local organization has a very rigorous annual agenda with multiple significant projects. SalsaFest was ccreated as former Chamber of Commerce Director Sheldon Miller’s idea, but he quickly recognized he and his staff could not maintain operation of the growing event. He realized a larger group was needed to plan and organize this annual event. He asked the Safford Lions to step in to provide leadership and manpower. For 12 years, the Safford Lions operated this valley-wide public event, and now the Graham County Chamber of Commerce again co-hosts this incredible community staple on Safford’s Main Street.
Did you know the full, professional mobile stage used at most of area events is owned by the Safford Lions Club? Originally purchased through a Freeport McMoRan Community Foundation Grant, the Lions provide it to local non-profit groups at approximately one-eighth the Phoenix/Tucson rate. Even “for-profit” entities of Graham and Greenlee counties can lease the stage for about one-third the going rate.
Safford Lions fly American flags all over the Valley on eight significant holidays. Lions provide the flags and the maintenance for most of those seen throughout Safford. These hang on the highway, Main Street, individual businesses and even at private residences. Clients pay a small annual fee and never have to worry that their flags will be maintained and respectfully displayed on all major holidays.
The Safford Lions founded an annual “Field of Honor” event the full week containing Veterans Day. This year approximately 500 American flags will be posted at Safford City Hall and the Graham County Court House during Nov. 5-12. Any people hoping to honor a veteran with a flag may stop in the Farmers Insurance office at 610 W. Main St., Safford, to register. Collaborating with American Legion Swift-Murphy Post 32 and Auxiliary, VFW Post 10385 and Auxiliary, and the Gila Valley Veterans Services Committee, our celebration for veterans lasts the entire week. A parade, flag ceremonies and a family luncheon round out activities.
Speaking of flags, the Safford Lions present small American flags to ALL first-graders in Graham County every year! In individual classroom programs, Lions distribute the flags and give patriotic lessons to the young students. Flag history, design, use, and symbolism are all discussed with questions and answers. The Flags for First Graders project is over 25 years old and continues to be very popular.
The Graham County Fourth of July Parade and fireworks are coordinated by the Lions Club. Separate funding and planning are accomplished through the club’s board of directors. The Safford Volunteer Fire Department members take special training and shoot the pyrotechnics that evening.
Safford Lions Club annually provides three, full scholarships for Graham County students to Eastern Arizona College. These are awarded through the EAC Alumni Office without restrictions as to race, sex, academic goals, age or family affiliations (Lions and their children get no preference).
The youth component of Lions Clubs International is called the LEO program. Safford Lions Club charters a LEO Club, meeting at the Boys and Girls Club. The program is under Safford Lions guidance as a youth service and leadership development group.
Safford Lions Foundation provides a very special gas card program. Cancer patients and their families may apply monthly for $50 gas cards, regardless of financial need. These are to assist cancer patient families with a portion of the financial burden created because of this terrible disease and the costs associated with the treatment travels (see Lion Michelle or Lion Starla at Farmers Insurance).
Safford Lions have provided ongoing support of the Graham County Special Olympics. The Lions of Arizona own and operate Camp Tatiyee, Arizona’s only “all special-needs summer camp” in Lakeside. Safford Lions give annual financial support for Tatiyee operations and land purchase needs. Sponsorship funds are also donated for at least two campers annually to Camp Tatiyee.
We now have an annual 5K and 10K Mental Health Awareness Run, providing financial support for counseling efforts for community students and adults. Hopefully, this newer event can grow and with it, more awareness of mental health issues.
Safford Lions operate the “Produce On Wheels Without Waste” (POWWOW) food distribution event, occurring on the first Saturday monthly, seven times annually. For a $12 donation, clients receive approximately 70 pounds of fresh vegetables gleaned by Borderland Produce Rescue, a Nogales-based non-profit, from produce shippers at the Nogales port of entry. Hundreds of local families have benefitted from this distribution.
“We Serve” is the motto of Lions International and your Safford Lions are truly dedicated to that premise. The Safford Lions Club asks if you think this kind of service could be your kind of thing, find a Lion to ask how to help with a project. The Safford Lions hold weekly meetings at American Legion Swift-Murphy Post 32. Every Wednesday at noon, they gather to share comradery, plan projects, and hear important, diverse messages affecting our communities, our county, our state and our world. Contact any Lion you already know or call Lion Chris Gibbs, at (928) 322-0704 if you have questions, would like to volunteer, or need further encouragement to join. Walk-in to talk with Lion Michelle Wilson or Lion Jim Warren at Farmers’ Insurance. There is always a need for more hearts, hands, minds and Lions.