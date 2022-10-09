210908-news-eyes

Safford Lions Club volunteers Cynthia Holmes (left) and Chris Gibbs administer an eye screening on a Thatcher Middle School student Sept. 2, 2021.

 FILE PHOTO

Oct. 10, 1950, may not have been too significant a date to most people, but to many volunteers here in the Gila Valley it holds great importance. Feeling a need for community service support, a small group of community-minded businessmen came together on that date to form a local service group. The Safford Lions Club celebrates 72 continuous years of service to our valley this month and with over 95 men and women members, they appear to be stronger and more vibrant than ever. The second largest Lions Club in Arizona, they are a small part of Lions Clubs International (LCI), the world’s largest service organization with over 1.4 million members. LCI encourages formation of local clubs to perform on-going community service as needed worldwide.

LCI is headquartered near Chicago, where insurance agent, Melvin Jones, organized the first clubs in 1917. His amazing story started right here in the Gila Valley. Melvin Jones was born Jan. 13, 1879 at Fort Thomas, where he lived for his first eight years. Because of their knowledge of the Apache language, his father’s family helped with native scouts assigned to the fort. Melvin’s family lived there until moving in late 1887. Melvin eventually ended up in the Chicago area and became active in local business circles. His personal motto stated, “You can’t get very far until you start doing something for somebody else.” This tenet resounds in the LCI motto: “We Serve.” In 1965, the Safford Lions Club spearheaded the building and dedication of a memorial in Fort Thomas for the founder of Lions Clubs International.

