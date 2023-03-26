Joe Guzzardi

Regardless of how bitter the immigration argument — and the debate routinely sinks to new hostility lows — everyone should agree that open borders must not be allowed to disrupt public education.

If an individual’s station in life prevents him from enrolling his children in private schools, then a solid public education is essential. Without proper education in the basics, the nation’s children will have a long climb toward success in adulthood.

