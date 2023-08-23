Peter Funt

No matter how you look at it, Babe Ruth swung a big stick.

The bats he used during 22 seasons as baseball’s Sultan of Swat produced 2,873 hits and a remarkable 714 home runs. Each weighed between 42 and 44 ounces (compared to bats favored by today’s sluggers, which are about 10 ounces lighter).

