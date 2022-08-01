Democrats never accepted Trump. I agree. I was a Republican, and I didn’t.
But why? Early on Trump spewed hate for half of America as well as people of color from everywhere in the world. He started off lying about the crowd size at his inauguration and ended up lying about a fair election. His acceptance speech was filled with hate and fear. He continually discredited the media. He didn’t even pretend to be the president of all Americans or to be a truth teller.
If you are a Republican or an Independent, can you say, “Joe Biden is the legitimate president of the United States of America?” I hope you can. It’s critical that we consider closely who we vote for in the next election. Recent polls show Trump endorsed candidates, election deniers, are ahead in Arizona.
An Associated Press article I read recently reinforced that MAGA Republicans don’t want our kind of democracy. They have invited Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban to address the Conservative Political Action Conference in Dallas next month. Donald Trump and right-wing icons such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., will be there. Orban has depicted himself as a defender of European Christendom against Muslim migrants, progressives and the "LGBTQ lobby." See the parallel with MAGA Republicans?
Orban has seized control of Hungary's judiciary and media. He is being labeled by many leading international analysts as the face of a new wave of authoritarianism. He also is accused of enabling widespread corruption and nepotism, using state resources to enrich a tight circle of political allies. And he is the guest speaker at the CPAC conference? Yes, he is.
Orban is in Hungary. Why do we need to worry? Look at everyone who helped plan and went along with Trump’s attempt to remain in power: Sydney Powell, Rudy Giuliana, John Eastman, Jeff Clark, Josh Hawley, Steve Bannon, Mike Flynn, Jim Jordan, the Overstock guy, and the silent Republicans. Had Trump’s plan worked, we would have an autocracy. His political allies were in on it with him.
The January 6 Select Committee has proven that Trump knew the election wasn’t stolen. He persisted in the lie and step-by-step tried to overthrow Biden’s victory. His last step was to stop Pence from accepting the electoral count by the mob going after Pence on Jan. 6. It was Trump supporters whose testimony under oath brought the plan to overthrow the election to light.
Benjamin Franklin warned that if our democracy became too corrupt, only a despot could rule our country. Our votes in November could determine whether we are still capable of having a democracy of the people, by the people, and for the people. We must stop the MAGA Republicans so healing can begin. We need two functioning political parties that can agree to disagree but respect each other and work for compromise to benefit all Americans … even if they are not white or Christian.