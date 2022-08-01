Democrats never accepted Trump. I agree. I was a Republican, and I didn’t.

But why? Early on Trump spewed hate for half of America as well as people of color from everywhere in the world. He started off lying about the crowd size at his inauguration and ended up lying about a fair election. His acceptance speech was filled with hate and fear. He continually discredited the media. He didn’t even pretend to be the president of all Americans or to be a truth teller.

Tags

Load comments