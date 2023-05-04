Price check

When Stew Leonard opened what he dubbed a “dairy store” in Norwalk, Conn., in 1969, it was a wonder of marketing, with a petting zoo, animated Disney-style characters and an on-site bottling plant. There were serious retailing strategies as well — a limited product line, attractive house brands, slick promotions and an abundance of free samples. The concepts pioneered in that supermarket are seen today at Trader Joe’s, Costco and Whole Foods.

You’d think such an innovator would resent — even threaten legal action against — those who profited off his ideas. Not Leonard, who died last week at 93. He encouraged and even mentored food merchants around the world.

