We received an email from a reader Wednesday morning whose complaints included being “sick of the leftist media painting conservative people as terrorists or extremists.”
I know the feeling. Me, I’m sick of journalists being labeled “leftist” for not embracing unfounded rumors and conspiracy theories.
Election news is dominating my inbox lately. Most of it is the usual barbs and character attacks we’ve come to expect from alleged adults vying for leadership roles in state and national government. But there have been other developments in this election cycle that have more troubling implications.
Over in the Phoenix area, there are complaints of voter intimidation as groups of election observers have been reported filming voters and taking pictures of their license plates as they delivered early ballots at drop boxes.
Meanwhile, the Cochise County Board of Supervisors voted 2-1 Monday night to conduct a complete hand count of the Nov. 8 ballots, despite warnings from the state it would be illegal to do so.
The editorial board of the Courier's sister newspaper, Sierra Vista's Herald/Review, whose coverage area includes Cochise County, called the decision "the latest salvo in the fight to damage, undermine, and ultimately discredit our electoral process."
In this century, Republican candidates have twice won presidential elections despite having lost the popular vote. Both times I defended those victories as proof that the electoral college did what it is supposed to do — prevent densely populated urban areas from having an inordinate level of control over public policy affecting more rural areas. It's not a perfect system, but it does help even out the playing field.
The 2000 presidential election ultimately was decided by 537 votes cast in the state of Florida and a Supreme Court ruling by conservative Justice Antonin Scalia barring the recount of 70,000 disputed ballots. The decision made George W. Bush the nation's 43rd president.
But viewed in hindsight, the most interesting thing about the election is that ultimately Bush's opponent, Al Gore, conceded the election; the matter was settled, and the nation moved on.
Our world is a much different place today.
Donald Trump wasn't complaining about the election being rigged in 2016, when he carried the electoral vote with 306 despite finishing more than 2.8 million behind Hillary Clinton in the popular vote.
He has described his victory as a "landslide."
Perhaps he was comparing it to George W.'s victory in 2000 and got confused. It doesn't seem likely he was considering Ronald Reagan carrying 49 states (525 electoral votes) in the 1984 presidential election against Walter Mondale, or even Reagan's 489-49 electoral college victory over Jimmy Carter in 1980. In any case, he isn't calling Joe Biden's 306 electoral votes a landslide, too.
In fact, he hasn't even acknowledged it was a win. And therein lies the problem. Trump's persistent refusal to accept his loss in 2020 and his repeated failure to produce the evidence that he shouldn't concede the point has undermined our democratic process in ways that are every bit as nightmarish as the election theft plots conjured by the conspiracy theorists. Voters not only are being warned to reject results without checking the evidence; they are being advised the evidence cannot be trusted, regardless of its sources.
Under that scenario, truth stops being objective fact. It becomes whatever one wants to believe, because no challenge can be regarded as credible.
It also means anyone who delivers information contradictory to a questionable, but stubbornly held assertion becomes an adversary, or, in the case of journalists, "leftists."
That’s not to say a lot of members of the media aren’t left-leaning, but that doesn’t mean they’re not pros. I’ve worked with many different journalists over the years, and typically what distinguished their work has not been their politics, but rather their level of ability and experience.
Some are better at their jobs than others, but the vast majority take professional ethics and personal integrity very seriously.
It's OK to be unhappy with the country's economy, immigration policy, legislative agenda or a number of other things, but it's not OK to compound the problems by perpetuating BS about stolen elections or a world controlled by a secret cabal of Satan-worshiping child molesters.
The thing about challenging the legitimacy of our electoral process is you can’t just cherry pick the outcomes you didn’t like. You have to apply the same logic and cast the same doubt on every elected office, from state senators to county supervisors to elected law enforcement officials and beyond.
That hasn’t happened yet, I suspect, because no one other than an avowed anarchist wants to see that much chaos.
On Nov. 8, vote your conscience. If it all doesn't go your way, try to be gracious in defeat. That's how this was always supposed to work.