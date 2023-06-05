Regulating women

I’ve started and not finished many articles on abortion. This is one of the issues that keeps our country divided. And it's difficult to talk about. It bothers me that politicians use abortion as a tool to anger or guilt people in order to keep power.

From the beginning of human existence, sex was enjoyed. Then the early Christian church distinguished itself from different forms of paganism when it decided that sexual pleasure was evil, and abortion was wrong.

