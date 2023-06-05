I’ve started and not finished many articles on abortion. This is one of the issues that keeps our country divided. And it's difficult to talk about. It bothers me that politicians use abortion as a tool to anger or guilt people in order to keep power.
From the beginning of human existence, sex was enjoyed. Then the early Christian church distinguished itself from different forms of paganism when it decided that sexual pleasure was evil, and abortion was wrong.
Christian church leaders began the debate about when a fetus acquired a rational soul in the seventh century. St. Augustine declared that abortion was not homicide, but was a sin if it was intended to conceal fornication or adultery. Having an abortion was proof you’d been having sex outside of marriage.
Colonists brought similar Puritan beliefs to the New World.
Both of my grandmothers lived before women had the right to vote. Neither learned to drive. It was too dangerous for the weaker sex. Both had 10 children and were either pregnant or rearing children from the age of 18 until they were 60. Both of my grandmothers told me they weren’t happy about always being pregnant. Saying “no” to sex wasn’t an option for a married woman. One even told me how she heard if she jumped off the chicken house that she could lose the baby. It didn’t work. One hundred years later, women can vote and drive and should be able to make decisions about their own bodies.
I have known women and girls who chose abortion and those who chose to continue the pregnancy. I had to make that decision myself once. It’s a difficult decision that has lasting consequences. Even with all our contraceptives and morning-after pills, unplanned pregnancy, rape and incest are still part of a woman’s life. Women need support and help with this difficult decision. They don’t need the additional burden of government interference.
Today there are white men who are hungry for power who want to keep us divided. They want a white “Christian” America where women are subservient. Abortion, immigration, racism and guns are tools they use to divide us. And they are very good at it.
This keeps the focus off of real problems. Homeless numbers are growing in the richest country in the world. Famine and wars are displacing millions of people throughout the world, not just those at our southern border. And … overpopulation and climate change threaten human existence. These are complicated problems that have to be addressed. We need some grownups in the room soon!
We are all Americans. We can agree to disagree. It’s may still be possible to protect the future of our children and grandchildren if we think of them and not just ourselves. And if we choose good leaders who want a united America. And not leaders who spew hate and fear to divide us.
Look what we have in common, a love for our friends and family, and a love for a 246-year-old American experiment. Let’s start talking to each other again.