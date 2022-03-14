The Eastern Arizona Courier and The Copper Era are supporting the efforts of the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition by highlighting several of the organizations your tax credits could help.
The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition began in 2003 as a cross-system substance coalition. The primary focus was to educate the community of the risks of methamphetamine.
Since this time, we have grown and offer not only primary prevention programs and activities, but we also provide opportunities for individuals to become involved in recovery from drugs and alcohol. Our primary goal is to provide substance abuse education to 12 to 17 year olds and offer leadership opportunities through our Youth Advocate Program.
In April 2021, we opened the first sober living home in Graham County. We offer affordable housing for adult males who are focused on a drug-free life while also assisting them with obtaining employment and moving toward independent living.
We have had two individuals graduate from the program. They are living on their own and supporting themselves and their families. We continue to build on the programs we offer through the House of Hope Prevention and Resource Center. 12-step meetings have been established with two AA meetings and one Crystal Meth Anonymous meeting being held each week and open to the public.
Our latest program is known as the Recovery Angels, where individuals who have recently overdosed or are struggling with an addiction can contact our staff. These staff members are dispatched to meet with the individual to create a plan that can help them towards detox, rehabilitation or local community resources.
The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition is a member of the Graham Greenlee Tax Credit Coalition. The GGTCC promotes a dollar-for-dollar Arizona Income Tax Credit up to $1,200 for filing jointly, or $800 if filing individually. You can receive this tax credit to offset your AZ income tax liability by donating to a qualified local nonprofit and schools. To learn more about this opportunity, visit our website at www.ggtcc.org. The GGTCC is administered by the Arizona Community Foundation of the Gila Valley and can reached at grahamgreenleetcc@gmail.com.