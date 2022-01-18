As a new year begins, families with children entering kindergarten next school year should already be thinking about getting their child ready for their first day of school.
In fact, many schools hold their kindergarten registration events beginning this month. First Things First, Arizona’s early childhood agency, funds early learning, family support and children’s preventive health services to help kids be successful once they enter kindergarten.
FTF early learning program specialist Cami Foulks said there are many things that parents can do at home to prepare their child for kindergarten.
“Families can begin to make home-to-school connections,” Foulks said. “You want to do things with your child that will create a memory connection for them.”
For example, it is never too early to start reading to them for at least 15 minutes a day.
“They’ll be singing and reading lots of books, coloring, painting, playing outside,” Foulks said. “You can make those connections at home. Preparation is key.”
FTF has resources to help parents and caregivers on the FTF Kindergarten Readiness page, found at https://www.FirstThingsFirst.org/resources/kindergarten-readiness/.
Below are additional tips from FTF to help ease your preschooler’s transition to kindergarten:
•Read with your child at least 15 minutes per day. This can be done by having short reading sessions throughout the day to add up to 15 minutes total, which can help with shorter attention spans. Try books that repeat words; involve activities like counting, identifying colors, objects or letters; or, are about things your child likes. Ask questions like, “What do you think happens next?”
•Talk with your child everywhere – at home, in the car, at the store. Have real conversations with your preschooler. Make up stories or songs about your outings.
•Writing begins with scribbling. Give your child safe writing tools to play with, like crayons, chalk or markers and blank paper. Ask your child to tell you about their drawings. Also, writing requires fine motor strength. Your child can build hand strength by playing with play dough.
•Teach your child how to use the bathroom by themselves, to wash their hands after going to the bathroom and before eating, to blow their nose and sneeze into their elbow.
•Since preschoolers may be in places where cloth face coverings are required, help them get used to wearing them. The American Academy of Pediatrics offers reassurance that mask wearing becomes routine when reinforced by adults and peers, just like wearing a bicycle helmet and buckling into their car seats.
Ruth Vining, kindergarten teacher at Jack Daley Primary school in Thatcher tells parents, “Every child is different and unique. Most children will have strengths in some areas and difficulty in others. It is interesting to note that around 85% of children who have been exposed to an academic setting prior to kindergarten, such as preschool or playgroups, come prepared with the basic, foundational skills for a successful kindergarten experience. The best advice I could give to prepare for kindergarten would be physically PLAY with your children, READ to your children, and TALK to your children.”
Even if you don’t have kindergartners this year, it’s never too early to start helping kids prepare. Studies show that children who have positive early childhood experiences are better prepared for school. They have been shown to have increased vocabulary; better language, math and social skills; more positive relationships with classmates; and higher scores on school readiness assessments.
By turning everyday moments into learning moments, we can send our young kids to school with the skills and confidence that will help them succeed in kindergarten and beyond.