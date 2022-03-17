An 80-year-old woman who’d been sleeping on the ground for three nights. A Nigerian student denied access to a bus. Cute kids and tired moms. Even a couple of dogs.
And tears. Lots of tears.
They’ve all been part of my brother’s journey into Ukraine.
It started more than two weeks ago, and has had him and our family on a non-stop roller coaster since. We wouldn’t have missed a minute.
Thank you to everybody who has asked about Pat and have wanted to help. The family has his back on this one, but we encourage you to seek out one of the many groups working with refugees on both sides of the border.
Pat, a retired police officer and Army veteran, headed over because he has lots of friends in Ukraine, has traveled there and knew he could help. He went through the proper channels, he didn’t just hop a plane and show up.
He prepared, though how much can you really prepare yourself to walk into a war?
Pat has kept in touch with family through WhatsApp, sending dozens of messages back and forth at all hours.
His first week was spent mostly in Poland helping with several relief groups and on his own. Mostly, he was transporting people — to Slovakia, Krakow, to a train or bus station, to a shelter. Wherever they needed to go.
Everybody was grateful beyond words, especially those who’d been walking with their kids for days to escape the bombs. He drove one couple to the border as they searched for their two young children. Pat nearly cried when they asked how much they owed him.
Nothing. Ever.
He later learned they had found their children and had shelter for the night.
Many of his passengers came from cities and villages destroyed by the Russians, and most left sons, brothers and husbands behind to fight. All are proud Ukrainians.
The journey has not been without its lighter moments, even when Pat moved his one-man operation to Lviv, Ukraine, last week — very likely the next big target for Russian bombs.
He met a young nun who quickly was on to the fact that my brother has a hard time saying no. She sends him what she calls “my tough cases.”
One of them was Nina, an 80-year-old Ukrainian who’d been traveling for days and had slept on concrete for three nights. Nina decided she wanted to marry Pat and travel the world with him. Sure, he said. She’s smiling in the photos, and so is he. He drove her and two friends to Slovakia.
He also took a Nigerian student named Alex to the Slovakian border after he was denied boarding on a bus that he was told was reserved for women and children.
No time to ask questions, just act.
Alex had lived in Ukraine for three years said a Russian jet crashed on his street.
He and Pat spent nearly five hours in a car together on the way to Slovakia, where Pat secured an assist for him on the other side.
“I was meant to meet this guy,” Pat wrote to us. “Our five hours together changed my life!”
The value of walking in another person’s shoes.
Pat said he has been stopped by soldiers pointing guns “at least 30 times.” There is a strict 10 p.m. curfew in Lviv; nobody messes with it because the soldiers often don’t ask questions. If you’re out that late, it’s assumed you’re up to no good.
Pat has contacts throughout Europe helping him out — tracking down a car or apartment, connecting him with people inside Ukraine, whatever he needs. Each seems to come along just in time. A contact in Holland is even making sure he has a supply of chewing tobacco — a welcome diversion from the Pringles and Snickers he’s been living on.
Pat has seen and passed along things that weren’t reported in the media for another 24 hours. Boots on the ground is important. On the other hand, he has had a tough time getting reliable up-to-the-minute reports; we’ve filled him in.
He described an odd scene coming into Lviv, where he has rented an apartment for two weeks near the opera house in the central city.
Statues are wrapped, treasures preserved. People, lot of people, walking fast, not making eye contact. Moving, moving, moving. No chaos, just a lot of “busy.” Thus far, there is food in the stores, but that could rapidly change.
He gets call after call seeking help. He says he needs a secretary.
In all of this, he doesn’t forget why he’s there.
He helped an elderly woman carry 60 pounds of groceries a half-mile; he gives people a few bucks as he sends them over a border; he was asked to transport two dogs to Poland.
They’d been caged at least two days, everybody too flustered to help them. He stood in line at the border four hours to deliver them.
We don’t know the future but we know things change quickly in Ukraine, and that Russians indiscriminately drop bombs and nobody’s safe, no matter how good you are. The family accepts it, Pat embraces it.
When cell service is strong, Pat hears from some of those he has helped over the past two weeks. One family sent word that they’d reached the Netherlands.
Their final text to him ended, “May God protect you and America.”
Dan Shearer is editor of the Green Valley News and Sahuarita Sun, sister papers of the Eastern Arizona Courier.