A week ago, Mike Bibb’s article “Should Face Masks be Mandatory?” appeared in The Courier. Mr. Bibb’s article did not, however, answer that question, claiming instead that that decision needs to be made by each of us individually. What follows is an explanation of why this view is simply wrong.
First, he overlooks the Declaration of Independence’s proclamation that all men have the right to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness” which, given the COVID virus, translates into “pursuit of happiness” meaning it’s alright to avoid exposure to the virus because doing so reduces the chances of bringing the bug home, liberty means “not having to worry about whether others will knowingly do things that put your family at risk,” and “life means you needn’t worry unduly about dying from the virus.”
Is there evidence that these things are indeed possible? Well, we know that identified health threats can be limited by law. For example, how do you, my reader, participate in such activities? Well, do you take your garbage cans out to the street twice a week so that garbage can be properly disposed of without rats and other critters sharing sidewalks and driveways with your family? Do you relieve yourself wherever nature calls on you or do you find a washroom so that human digestive and urinary diseases are eliminated from your neighborhood? And when you enrolled your kids in kindergarten, did you make certain their vaccinations were up-to-date so their classmates would be at risk of childhood and other diseases?
And when they got ill, did you keep them home from school? Can you imagine how you’d feel if your child’s school chum came home ill because your kid went to school with a 103° temperature?
We do disease prevention things as a matter of course, and so it is just a question of time before they’re applied to the COVID-19 virus. And this raises the question of what we do in the interim.
Well, until laws go into effect requiring governmental agencies to stockpile supplies and equipment, and train those who’ll use them in pandemics, we mobilize our practical skills and figure out what needs to be done and how to do it.
How long will it take to do this? For the sake of argument, let’s say a year’s required to pass the required legislation. I know this is a short time, but it allows a simple way to explain an issue of importance to what I have to say next. In particular, since the incubation period for COVID-19 is about two weeks, there are 26 incubation periods in a year which is an awful long time and so many people will get sick and some of them will die.
What do we do during that hypothetical year?
I suggest we accelerate some things that are already happening: (1) We encourage everyone to isolate more so we can limit the number of people we encounter carrying COVID-19, and (2) we require everyone to wear a face mask when they’re out-of-doors.
Will these two things stop the spread of the bug and so reduce the disease and the deaths it causes? Not completely. But until a vaccine is proven effective and becomes available, it’s the best we can do. And, indeed, until a large percent of the American population has been vaccinated, we should do both.
Returning to Mr. Bibb’s belief that this decision needs to be made by each American individually, I assert that our American tradition is that if the majority votes for a plan of action, everyone is expected to follow that plan. I say this knowing that there will of course be some who will not. And so I turn to Mr. Bibb, who thinks that declining immunization is OK, to answer some questions. I also make an assumption in doing this: Since Mr. Bibb and I are about the same age, we both bring our experiences as husbands, fathers, uncles, and grandfathers, to bear in answering them.
And I invite you, my reader, to join in as well. How will you answer the following?
First, what would you do if a member of your family contracted COVID-19? Certainly, you’d sit with the invalid, and talk with him or her in a sympathetic, encouraging way. Might you say something like “You know that the person from whom you contracted the virus didn’t give it to you on purpose. I’m sure they’d feel badly knowing that you’re ill.”
Second, you know that contagion is most likely when one spends more than 15 minutes less than six feet away from an infected person. And if your relative passed away, there’d be people attending the viewing and the funeral ceremony who have done exactly that. Would you look around and wonder which of them might have provided the lethal virus?
Third and last, if you tested positive for the virus regardless of whether you showed symptoms, and someone you knew was physically close to you for over 15 minutes developed the disease, would you wonder if they contracted it from you. And what if they passed away?
As noted, if you share the belief people don’t need to isolate, socially distance, and wear masks, you risk also becoming a carrier of the disease. That means, of course, that anyone coming within six feet of them for 15 minutes or more risks also being infected. And while outcomes of exposure are variable and include no infection, an infection without symptoms to frank disease ranging in severity from mild through death. None of these people, of course, gave their consent to be exposed.
How, my reader, would you feel being the unknowingly infected party? You will, after all, bring the virus home to your family and so risk their lives. And are you prepared to risk infecting others in the Gila Valley by not self-isolating and wearing a mask?
Hank Slotnick is a Pima resident.