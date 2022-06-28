Contrary to popular African folklore, ostriches really don’t bury their heads in the sand. Americans, on the other hand, have a long history of doing just that. During times of societal and psychological stress, such as during a pandemic, divisive politics and relentless mass shootings it may be difficult to realize that this is simply part of our national fabric.
We have been here before and as the old saying goes, “Those who don’t learn from history are bound to repeat it”.
The game of checkers is a fast-paced, visceral contest that has been around since before the Egyptians were playing it in 1,400 B.C.E. Chess on the other hand is a more prolonged, cerebral match first invented around the 8th century in India before being refined by Arabs and then Europeans. In the days following the Supreme Court’s decisions on abortion, the separation of church and state, gun control and Miranda warnings these board games, as well as the fable about the tortoise and the hare, need to be re-examined.
Control over one’s environment, including power above individuals of the same species, has always been a human goal. It is much stronger in some and they often become leaders of the group. The forceful use of government and legal tenets to maintain dominance within any given society is subject to routine change although it may take decades to achieve.
Aside from the mostly forgotten slaughter of native tribes under the guise of Manifest Destiny, and dismissing the horror of burning “witches” at the stake, there was also a later wholly American condition that allowed the Comstock Law of 1873. Named after lobbyist Anthony Comstock, this federal ruling made it illegal to sell or distribute material promoting contraception and abortion, to send such information through the U.S. postal service, or to obtain this subject matter from overseas.
As people are unfortunately apt to do, law makers of Connecticut took this concept to higher levels of control over their constituents. They enacted a state law banning contraceptives in 1879 that was the strictest in the country. This was done in part because of fear that male dominance in the workforce would be threatened by women if they weren’t kept at home in a constant cycle of pregnancy, birth, and child rearing.
As Don Vito Corleone stated in Mario Puzo’s book The Godfather, “Revenge is a dish that tastes best served cold”.
Clarence Thomas was confirmed to the Supreme Court by a narrow margin of 52-48 despite 10 days of grilling and law professor Anita Hill’s charges of sexual harassment against him. His retribution is now fully exposed and his lifetime appointment gives him the power to continue to exact his will. His fellow conservative justices appointed by ex-President Trump, all of whom lied or evaded the truth under oath during their own hearings, are now in lock-step with him.
But taking legal rights away from a democratic (for now) society can be a slippery slope. It was only six years before Roe vs. Wade became law that Loving vs. Virginia struck down laws banning interracial marriages such as the one Clarence Thomas enjoys today.
People who live in glass houses…
Dexter K. Oliver is a freelance writer and observer of the human condition living in Duncan.