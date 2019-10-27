Editor:
What's in the Constitution is in the Constitution. We do not need the House or the Senate to vote on what the Constitution says. The Constitution says that a president, or vice president, for that matter, shall be impeached for high crimes and misdemeanors. Well, we have seen the high crimes and misdemeanors of Donald Trump. They are in evidence.
Impeachment is available to us as an option for addressing the crisis of Donald Trump's presidency. It can be done. The discussion is in the air, as it should be.
The moment has now grown dangerous, with the president elevating himself to godhood, to a place so far above the law that he no longer can be bothered to acknowledge it.
President Trump is so plainly guilty of so many things that he would be impeached by even a moderate House and Senate. The only problem is the rabid Republican partisanship in Congress.
Ron Lowe
Nevada City, Calif.