It was just a matter of time before an armed citizen confronted a threatening mob outside his home. Not any ordinary gun toting citizen, but an attorney brandishing an AR-15.
Guns and lawyers — can’t get any more American than that! Well, maybe if it was served with a slice of apple pie.
On June 28, 2020, St. Louis, Missouri residents Mark and Patricia McCloskey, were confronted by a group of Black Lives Matter protesters who entered their property by a private gate they had broken through. Allegedly, the demonstrators were cursing the McCloskeys and threatening to burn their home and kill the family pet.
The incident was recorded on video and reported by numerous news television and print sources.
Fearing the worst, the McCloskeys armed themselves with a couple of lawfully owned firearms; a small pistol and an AR-15 rifle.
The standoff lasted several minutes until the protesters left. No shots were fired, and at no time did city police arrive to intervene in the situation.
Over a week later, July 10, 2020, police finally arrive — not to interview the McCloskeys regarding the protesters outside their home, but to confiscate the AR-15.
St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kimberly M. Gardner issued a search warrant on the couple and seized the rifle. The McCloskeys weren’t arrested or charged with a crime.
Until 10 days later.
Now, current and former Missouri governors have become involved in the case, saying the McCloskeys have the constitutional right to defend themselves and their property. The possibility the couple could be charged with a crime while in defense of their lives and property is not sitting well with many citizens.
According to a story in the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, July 15, 2020, Gov. Mike Parson remarked the McCloskeys “had every right to protect their property.”
Continuing with his disagreement with the Circuit Attorney, Parson added “But what they should not go through is a prosecutor attempting to take their constitutional rights away by plotting charges against them for protecting their property.”
He also mentioned he is a pro-Second Amendment advocate and when he was a state legislator, was a sponsor of the Castle Doctrine, granting homeowners more leeway in defending themselves against intruders.
On July 20, 2020, the St. Louis Circuit Attorney announced she would charge the McCloskys with “Unlawful use of a weapon” and “Fourth-degree assault.”
The governor soon declared he would pardon the couple if convicted.
Defense of themselves and their home was not mentioned, nor was the fact her office has only prosecuted about 20 percent of felony accused individual cases, citing budgetary constraints.
Adding to the drama, the protesters were not originally targeting the McCloskeys. They were cutting through their property, past “No Trespassing” and “Private Street” signs, en route to Mayor Lyda Krewsom’s residence. A crowd of about 500 people assembled in front of the mayor’s house shouting “Resign, Lyda! Take the cops with you!”
They were angry over the fact the mayor had previously announced the names and addresses of individuals who had written letters demanding the defunding of the St. Louis Police Department.
Ironically, the McCloskeys are both personal injury lawyers and, according to their attorney, are civil rights and Black Lives Matter advocates.
Not sure if they still are.