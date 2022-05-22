Will Roe v. Wade be overturned soon? Maybe, if leaked documents apparently from someone inside the bureaucracy of the Supreme Court of the United States are legitimate. And if Roe is overturned, would that be a good thing?
As is usually the case in life, the answer is: yes and no. At least three aspects of the issue are worth examining: moral, economic and legal.
Morally speaking, I believe ending Roe would be a good thing. If dismembering a fetus inside the womb and then vacuuming out the pieces isn’t morally wrong, what is? Abraham Lincoln famously said, “If slavery is not wrong, then nothing is wrong.” The physical reality of abortion is probably in that category as well.
(Please note that abortion advocates consistently resist any legislation that might give abortion-seekers more information about the physical realities of the abortion process. This is a telling sign that these advocates see the brutality of the procedure as clearly as anyone.)
But what about the economic aspects of abortion? Abortions in America go disproportionately to members of our welfare class. The latest figures that I can find, from the Guttmacher Institute, suggest that about a half of the 60 million-plus abortions performed in America since 1973 went to women who were eligible for welfare benefits.
It is this fact that prompts in me substantial ambivalence on the abortion issue. Many of the people getting abortions are the very people who, as a taxpayer, I believe should have fewer children, since many of them end up as, essentially, wards of the state.
I should add, however, that most theologians assert that no ultimate good can come from an evil deed. Perhaps this is correct.
Finally, what of the legal considerations? Does Roe possess such jurisprudential merit that it would be a mistake to reverse it?
Alas, no. In fact, Roe is a hot mess of sanctimonious twaddle. Its author, Justice Harry Blackmun, was notorious for sloppy thinking and worse writing. I remember well my Constitutional law professor, an earnest young fellow of leftist bent, struggling gamely for days to convince his students that Roe made some kind of sense. He should have saved his breath.
Roe manages, bizarrely, to ignore American history and to trample on the ideals of federalism as envisioned by our founders. The extent to which abortion should or shouldn’t be permitted is a classic issue that should be (and was, until Roe) left to the states. These are the great laboratories of democracy under the American Constitution.
In this system, when it is left to its intended operation, state legislatures, answerable to state citizens, make these decisions. For such questions to be usurped by SCOTUS judges with life tenure, answerable to no one, is an abominably bad idea. If the abortion issue had been left where it belongs, with the states, there would today be a few states with liberal abortion laws, a few with conservative abortion laws, and quite a few somewhere in between. That would be a good thing. That’s the way America was intended to work.
So, on balance, should Roe be overturned? Here’s what Justice Samuel Alito says in the leaked draft opinion: “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”
A beautiful sentence. Much needed, long overdue.