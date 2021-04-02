My name is Kittie Preas Koukalik and my husband and I attended the meeting at Bonita School last week by NatureSweet regarding the possible sale of Site 6 for the purpose of staying afloat, keeping jobs and taxes in this valley.
I have nothing to gain or lose by this decision...I have already lost all I had to lose when it was Eurofresh and my Husband Terry died there. I stated my support at the meeting and then told me husband to take me home. I could no longer tolerate the snide remarks coming from behind me from seemingly ignorant people objecting to the proposal even though this would continue to add taxes to Graham County and Bonita School, not to mention much needed jobs. People need to educate themselves on the benefit of medical marijuana. Both my kids have seizures, they have almost destroyed my son's life, even with five seizures meds. He takes marijuana edibles to help control break through seizures. My daughter's daughter has multiple birth defects from hers mom's seizure medication. While I am not a smoker, I will purchase the topicals for my crippling back disorder so that I can enjoy a better quality of life. I hope that this company with go ahead with this venture in spite of people's ignorance and I also pray these same people never have a debilitating illness that this "drug" could help.
Kittie Preas Koukalik lives in Bonita.