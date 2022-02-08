Political courage among Republican politicians has been in short supply since Donald Trump lost the 2020 election to Joe Biden. They know, of course, that Biden won the election fair and square. But they’ve been acting like a bunch of cowering hound dogs when it comes to actually contradicting Trump.
But finally, Trump’s vice president, Mike Pence, has spoken up like a man rather than an abject hound dog. While speaking last Friday to a gathering of conservatives in Florida, he declared that Trump had been nuts in saying that Vice President Pence had the legal authority to change the results of the 2020 election.
Well, in truth, Pence did not actually say Trump had been “nuts.” That was my personal bias speaking. But Pence did say, clearly and directly to a meeting of the Federalist Society, that Trump was wrong — “I had no right to overturn the election.”
Now, many of you will mutter to yourself, “What the heck — we all knew that Pence didn’t have the power to undo the election.” But, in fact, tens of millions of Americans remain so enamored of Trump that few Republican politicians have had the guts to cross him about anything.
Instead, Republican politicians, local and national, continue to praise Trump like abject serfs hailing Caesar. It took courage for Pence to contradict Trump; after all, Pence has designs on the White House in 2024, which means he cannot afford to alienate the GOP base.
The ripening scenario: Pence is angling for the Republican nomination; meanwhile Trump is playing it coy. Maybe he’ll run; maybe not. But given his massive ego, the money is on Trump making another stab at the White House.
To be sure, Pence’s talk before the Federalist Society was overtly political, concentrating on how poorly the Biden administration has been handling the national levers of power. And Pence failed to miserably and explicitly to say that Trump actually lost the election.
But he did say to the Federalists that the “the truth is, there’s more at stake than our party or our political fortunes . . . If we lose faith in the Constitution, we won’t just lose elections — we’ll lose our country.”
Amen to that.
Mike Moore is a former reporter and editor for newspapers in Kansas City, Milwaukee and Chicago.