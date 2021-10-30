Every 10 years, mostly ignored by the major media, every voting district of every state in the country is redrawn. A new Census means new population and demographic numbers. These new numbers make us have to redraw our voting districts. Voting districts have to have equal population, not section off groups deemed “minorities” under federal law, and realign like communities.
However, there is one minority group in the State of Arizona that is not protected by law, and too often gets trampled on during “redistricting”. That minority group is the rural citizens of Arizona. When metropolitan centers like Phoenix and Tucson are excluded, and urban population centers such as Flagstaff, Sedona, Prescott, Santan, Casa Grande, and Sierra Vista are removed, the rural towns and neighborhoods equally likely less than 25% of the total state population.
Our mayors and councilmembers and many of our county supervisors know the struggles of competing against metropolitan areas for a share of the revenues and resources. Besides our local elected officials, there are no laws protecting our people group. We produce the wealth of the world in minerals, crops, and cattle, yet we fight and labor for what we have. We have ourselves. It is up to us to make sure that our rural voice and voting power is returned to our state government.
The Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission is charged with redrawing the district lines for our state legislature. This means, they will decide the territory that we get to choose legislators from in our next elections for another ten years. We get to tell them what we want, though. We get to tell them that Rural Arizona will not be a back seat to Metro Arizona. We require our own voice in the State Legislature. Give us our solely rural and undivided legislative district in rural Eastern AZ.
You can leave a comment on the Redistricting Commission Website at https://bit.ly/3EzfaUO. Tell them: “I support keeping the 5 Eastern Rural Counties united!”
In the month of November, a public hearing may be coming to your community. Make every effort to attend and give this message to the commissioners in person. We have proposed to them that the 5 East Counties of Gila, Graham, Greenlee, southern Navajo and Apache, along with the Copper Corridor, the Verde Valley, and northern Cochise, ought to be joined to form a solely rural and natural resources legislative district. Help save our rural voice in our elections. Follow the link and leave a comment. Attend a hearing and give that comment in person, as well. Act now while there is still time to do so.
Jesse R. Bryant lives in Globe