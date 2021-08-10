The worldwide coronavirus pandemic has had a learning curve like a roller coaster. There hasn’t been a how-to book. Googling finds lots of bad information. Politicians try to divide us. Some social media posts are bizarre. Meanwhile, scientists and researchers are continually discovering new and sometimes conflicting information on how the virus works.
We just learned about the Delta variant, “COVID on steroids.” Delta transmission rates are proving to be much greater than chickenpox and the common cold. My grandkids were protected from colds at school by wearing masks, washing hands, and social distancing. This also protected them from the old COVID, thank goodness. However, with Delta one person can infect multiple people. It’s scarier. And it is now in Graham County.
(I just realized that since 1995, our children are protected from the highly contagious chickenpox thanks to a vaccine. And that same vaccine will probably keep them from ever having shingles! Some people may not be afraid of COVID, but everyone fears shingles. Chickenpox vaccine is another vaccine that prevents serious illness and saves lives, just like the COVID vaccine.)
The governor of Florida ridicules children wearing masks. He says, “I want to see my children smile.” When my grandkids got home from school last year, I would remind them they could take off their masks. Masks had become part of normal clothing. And at home I could see them smile safely.
The Delta strain apparently forgot that children were not supposed to be able to catch the virus. Pediatric wards are filling up in Louisiana, a state with a low vaccination rate. And Graham County's vaccination rate is still only 43.2%.
School is starting in Graham County. Kids need to be in school, but they need to be protected by vaccinated teachers and support staff, face masks, and other mitigations that are proven to work. However, our governor has said you can’t mandate vaccines or masks.