Two people are dead; what do we say to that?
My husband’s brother died Jan. 18 from COVID-19 in a crowded Denver ICU. Although they have no idea where it came from, his wife contracted it too. She died Jan. 25, without ever knowing that her husband of 40-plus years had succumbed to a virulent pandemic disease.
As one does, we told various family and friends the sad news. Many had met the brother, my husband’s junior by eight years. But as we made our calls an observation emerged.
From our conservative friends the question after sincere condolences was, “What were his underlying conditions?” and they added, “This thing is really overblown, isn’t it?”
“It’s not overblown to my brother-in-law,” I said.
And from our liberal friends after, “We are so sorry to hear this,” they said, ”Were they vaccinated?” Or, “Are they anti-vaxxers?”
“Not anymore,” I answered.
These friends and family presumably with advanced cognitive ability were regurgitating a minimal selection of phrases like modern-day Chatty Cathy dolls. People unacquainted with each other were putting their thoughts in the exact same words. It seemed strange. Where is this simplistic programing originating? Some say it is all being written by Russian bots—the joke is on all of us then. And it is no longer funny.
Just a short time earlier, these relatively healthy people were out food shopping for her aged parents and taking their beloved dog for his own vaccine, (presumably, the dog’s freedom to choose whether he wanted to be vaccinated had been taken into account).
For me, it seems the snarled words, “Were they anti-vaxxers?” translates to: “They got what they deserved.” And many essentially say that—although, not to our face today. Not with our news.
It harkens back to a time when Americans for too long said the same about those contracting that other mysterious Coronavirus—HIV: “It’s their decadent lifestyle. They are getting what they deserve,” many said. A sentiment these same liberals abhorred when it came from Reagan Republicans, and yet I hear folks cheering from the sidelines when prominent vaccine-deniers fall by the wayside.
As for the, “It had to be their existing ailments that got them” crowd. Are they thinking that the waves of underlying conditions chose to conspire and swamp both their boats in a single hour of the same day? What are the odds of that? I wonder. I ask, “Would you be willing to consider that this might be a much bigger storm?”
The storm is raging and the casualties are many. We have entered an era where life seems far less precious than it did just a few years ago. Poof. A being is gone — no ceremony or fanfare. “He was just one of many. He made poor decisions,” we say.
What a lousy epitaph for 67
years otherwise well-lived.