We don't need or want a giant marijuana growing operation in Bonita and in our community. The June 16 meeting of the Graham County Planning and Zoning Commission was a vivid example of that.
Dozens of community members showed up to voice their opposition to an unneeded marijuana operation. They outnumbered supporters two to one. The P and Z Commission got the message and did the right thing rejecting the operation - voting six to one against it. Hopefully, Our elected Graham County Board of Supervisors will do the same.
The Graham County Substance Abuse Coalition has been working to protect our community since 2003. As its director, I am proud to say we have had an impact. Did you know Graham County was one of the few counties in Arizona to reject the legalization of recreational marijuana? We said no to Prop 207 by the largest margin in the state, 57% to 43%, it failed in Bonita by nearly three-to-one.
Although the measure passed statewide, our votes sent a clear message: We don't want it here.
Unfortunately, that message has not reached the forces behind a giant marijuana grow operation proposed for Bonita. A company called Bayacan and the current owners of the property, NatureSweet, have been staging so-called forums and making questionable claims about tax revenues and jobs, all in an attempt to sway our supervisors.
Don't let them get away with it! Hopefully our elected leaders will respect the will of the people and the votes.
Thankfully, Graham County's unemployment rate is at or near the lowest in Arizona at 5.2%. Our community can create plenty of jobs without having to cater to marijuana growers. The backers of this proposal aren't really offering many new jobs. They are just threatening to fire some currently employed workers if they don't get their way. That sounds more like extortion than opportunity.
As for Bayacan's promised property taxes revenues, don't be surprised if these pot growers try and change the rules. According to media reports, one of the men at the helm of the. proposal, Frank Van Straalen, who works with Bayacan, was a top executive for tomato grower Eurofresh when it tried to dodge a big chunk of its property tax bill on 168 acres of Graham County greenhouses. Eurofresh was the predecessor to NatureSweet. Eurofresh tried to have its 2005 property values cut from $51.9 million to $33 million. It took three years to settle this matter. The plan sought to cut big money from our schools, county and taxpayers.
Thanks to the efforts of people who care about the community, the P and Z Commission saw through Bayacan's claims and voted no, just as they did last year.
When Bayacan went to the Board last year, public opposition was so strong Bayacan withdrew their plans.
A giant marijuana operation poses a major security threat to our community. Local iaw enforcement has better things to do than to make sure would be drug dealers don't try and rob the place.
On June 4, the Courier published an editorial from former member of law enforcement stating the operation would “invite disaster.”
Let’s send these pot growers packing once and for all. Let’s show them that making threats and empty promises is not how we do things in Graham County.