I wholeheartedly support Graham County Board of Supervisors who voted unanimously last week to institute a temporary mask mandate for six weeks at the request of the Graham County Health Department and Mt. Graham Regional Medical Center.
The health department knows that in the next few months, before a vaccine is available, the pandemic will reap unprecedented infections and death nationally and in Graham County. The medical center is already full. Their patient load has doubled due to COVID infections, and according to their press release, they “will be unable to meet the capacity needs of our community.” COVID cases in the county have increased by 73% in the last month.
Last week, the American Institute of Physics published a study showing that the pandemic could be eradicated if 70% of the population wore surgical grade masks in public, and even cloth masks would significantly help. Note that word: eradicated! If less than three quarters of us consistently wore masks.
Two weeks ago, the CDC reported that the majority of transmissions of the virus are coming from people who are infected but have NO symptoms and do not even realize that they are “sick.” This is what makes COVID so insidious. And yet the simple act of wearing a mask, temporarily this winter until the vaccine is available, prevents an asymptomatic person from spreading the disease to someone who may die from it. A mask also protects the person wearing it.
Town councils in Pima and Thatcher and the Graham County Chamber of Commerce Board also understand the science and the seriousness of this pandemic. They all passed unanimous resolutions supporting the Board of Supervisors, and I applaud them for their courage and leadership.
But to their discredit and my disappointment, Safford City Council declined to be the leaders they were elected to be and voted 5-2 against supporting the mask mandate, apparently putting a fake freedom of choice over science, and a willful ignorance over public health and welfare.
Councilman Lopez actually questioned whether the medical center was being truthful about being swamped and having enough staff to deal with the crisis. Mayor Kouts quibbled over specific parts of the County’s resolution, but showed no desire or conviction for Council to generate their own supporting resolution. Councilman Seale dismissed the need for a resolution because the county had already passed one and because he thinks law enforcement will not enforce it. Does any of this look or sound like what we need in this crisis: good, courageous leadership?
A member of the public spoke at the meeting and promoted a conspiracy theory that there is no pandemic because nobody knows anybody who has died from COVID. Like him, Safford City Council has its head buried in sand. Or worse. They won’t take a stand to save lives out of fear of being accused of tyranny.
We all know not to go out and spread disease when we are ill. Yet who among us would think that staying home when we’re infected is somehow an infringement of our rights? There is no “right” to infect other people. When I wear a mask, I protect you from infection, and vice versa. It’s not a violation of my rights. It’s a minor, temporary inconvenience that saves lives.
This is not business as usual. This is the largest public health crisis in a century. An American dies from COVID every 40 seconds. We’ve lost over 270,000 American lives to COVID. That is more Americans than died in the Revolutionary War, the War of 1812, the Mexican-American War, World War 1, the Korean War, the Vietnam War, and the Gulf War COMBINED. Only World War 2 and the Civil War had higher losses.
I remember my grandmother telling me stories of America during World War 2. There were military conscriptions, food and drug and energy shortages, forced rationing, price controls, mandatory blackouts of all lights, and curfews. Talk about loss of “rights.” But they all sacrificed and pulled together and endured to defeat a common enemy.
We need to regain that spirit of solidarity and sacrifice that our elders had. Because today we are again involved in a real war, this time against a microscopic alien species. And it’s our duty as citizens to protect our families, our communities, and our country by wearing a mask. To me, wearing a mask is a patriotic duty. I do it out of love for my country. And so should you.
Todd Davis is a Safford resident