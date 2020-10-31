Because I am quite certain that Mr. Bibb is concerned with all the facts relating to his recent article “Joe’s Family Issues,” I am adding some information that he will assuredly like to consider.
Understandable, we want the truth when it comes to our presidential candidates, but when the referenced article about Hunter Biden simply announces that an investigation is underway (anyone can start an investigation about anything) and is peppered with such terms as “assuming,” “if,” “is believed to,” and “seem[s] to be valid,” readers must understandably question Mr. Bibb’s supposition of guilt. That’s especially true when a fact check by Doug Stanglin in USA TODAY says “Claims that Hunter Biden received $3.5M from Russia are unproven, lack context.”
Additionally, Mr. Bibb’s article links the supposed guilt of Hunter Biden to the reputation of Joe Biden. Snopes, an accredited fact check organization, after having “studied it, in full, [a report conducted by Republicans in the Senate], along with other background material” found, that “the report does not present evidence of any wrong doing by former U. S. Vice President Joe Biden, and is flawed in several important ways.” This is an attempt to incriminate Mr. Joe Biden by association. If you want more info, go to Factcheck.org and start your own search for the truth.
But tell me, when did we decide that the election rests on what the candidates’ children did or did not do? If that is the yardstick, there’s a lot more to be said about presidential candidates’ offspring, details that we probably don’t want to enter into this discussion.
Our concern for this election should be the answers to these questions: Who can restore honor and decency to the President’s office? Who will always tell us the truth? Who will work for the betterment of ALL Americans? Who has a plan for the next four years that includes a demonstrated health care plan, a pandemic plan, and a racial justice plan? Make a chart. Write down your answers. Add up the Yes and No checks. Then forget the innuendoes of family misconduct on both sides and choose the person who can best do the job. Our democracy depends on us making the right choice.
Dona Schreur lives in the Gila Valley