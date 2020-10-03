Trump called me scum and evil. Look what he thinks about you.
On a Tweet at 1:48 on September 23, 2020, Trump called Republican never-Trumpers “scum”. After 58 years as a Republican, I was now “scum”. In February of 2020 at the Prayer Breakfast, Trump labelled Democrats as “evil”. In March, I changed to Democrat and changed my label from “scum” to “evil”.
If you are still a Trump supporter, do you know what he’s said about you?
May 13, 2020. Howard Stern spoke candidly about longtime friend Donald Trump on his SiriusXM radio show on Tuesday.
Trump attended Stern’s wedding in 2008 and has been on his SiriusXM show “too many times to count,” Stern said last year. “He was one of the top 5 guests of all time. He was wild…completely unfiltered.”
“The oddity in all of this is the people Trump despises most, love him the most,” said Stern on Tuesday. “The people who are voting for Trump, for the most part … He wouldn’t even let them in a (expletive) hotel. He’d be disgusted by them. Go to Mar-a-Lago, see if there’s any people who look like you. I’m talking to you in the audience.”
September 25, 2020. Olivia Troye, who was the lead staffer on Pence’s coronavirus task force, corroborated recent reports that Trump lied to the American public about the seriousness of the outbreak.
Troye alleges that during a White House coronavirus task force meeting, the president suggested that the virus was a good thing because he doesn’t like shaking hands with “disgusting people.” The former White House member said Trump was referring to his supporters, who have been known to attend his crowded in-person rallies without face masks.
If you think this is fake news, Google it. You probably won’t hear it on Fox or social media.