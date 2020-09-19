The coronavirus/COVID-19 contagion is beginning to resemble a money-making scam, in addition to empowering government officials with unprecedented authority.
In the beginning, people were intentionally convinced the end was near unless government stepped in to save us from a global pandemic. Then, billions of dollars were spent on examinations, treatments, vaccine development and hospitalization of thousands of patients, many of whom were already inflicted with some kind of medical disorder, including COVID.
Businesses began selling anti-virus products to the public, now thoroughly convinced it was their civic duty and moral responsibility to wash and sanitize their hands before slipping on an obligatory face mask and “social distancing” in public.
In a show of empathy, the federal government sent out trillions of dollars in economic “stimulus” checks to assist businesses and folks who had been adversely impacted by a declining economy. “Stay home and stay safe” became the new national motto. Which sounded like sound advice to hide from a rampaging illness, but it didn’t pay the mortgage, car payment, insurance premiums or monthly utility bills. Individual bankruptcies soared.
Meanwhile, the body count continued to escalate; convincing evidence the contagion was creating havoc upon all ages and social-economic levels. Over 190,000 deaths are attributed to COVID-19. With the assistance of state and national regulations, the economy slows to near depression levels.
Is this discouraging scenario on the level, or have basic facts been exaggerated to enhance an intended outcome?
The Centers for Disease Control recently exposed a similar situation could be possible though not actually implying it. According to their research, only 6% of the deaths are solely contributable to COVID-19 — less than 10,000 fatalities nationwide — were caused from the actual virus. The remaining 94% were primarily the result of other medical issues already present within a patient who contacted the coronavirus disease.
Much like recording a smoker’s preexisting cancerous lung deterioration or weakened heart as a consequence of the coronavirus. It wasn’t, of course, but such inflated figures helped pad the accounts of hospitals, pharmaceutical companies and health institutions and made the virus seem more virulent than it actually is.
A previously unfamiliar term was reinserted into the vernacular to imply a person who didn’t show any symptoms of COVID could still infect others: Asymptomatic. A Catch-22 circumstance whereby an individual appearing healthy, but infected, could still be responsible for spreading the disease. In other words, a no-win situation regardless of how robust and physically fit a person is, he/she may unknowingly be transferring the contagion.
I don’t actually know the percentage of people who are “asymptomatic,” but I doubt it is very high. I’m equally sure various facts and figures could be tossed around by experts suggesting asymptomatic COVID cases are more prevalent than imagined. Others, of course, will disagree. Whatever the case, it seems to be just another excuse to impose additional restraints and regulations.
Because of the fog of uncertainty, we’ve nearly shutdown an entire society, wrecked businesses, destroyed lives, closed churches, schools, beaches, sporting events and hampered individuals from living their lives free from the worry that a positive COVID test does not automatically signal they could be doomed?
The chances of a person succumbing from the COVID virus is substantially less than perishing from the annual flu, heart disease, stroke, cancer, suicide, drowning, drug overdose, auto accident or being shot in a big city.
But now, these various disorders have been lumped into a sort of “catch-all” COVID category — if the individual dies from a preexisting medical condition while testing positive for the virus then it is documented as a COVID death.
None of these disorders require wearing a mask, but they could be recorded as a COVID “comorbidity” statistic and cited by government and health officials as justification for continued lockdowns or partial reopening’s or even altering a general election process.
The 2019 coronavirus has become the new Murphy’s Law — “If anything can go wrong, blame it on COVID.”