Like many of you, I have been following the societal explosion following George Floyd’s death which raised issues of racism and violence as topics of concern and disagreement. What is happening provides us with an opportunity to expand our knowledge on these subjects and hopefully make needed changes. Remember that disagreement is often an important part of change.
As a former university professor whose area of research and teaching was multicultural issues, these issues have long been of concern to me. That said, I tried to think of what I might do to facilitate this process of change. I wanted to have a voice in this even if it was a small one and so I chose to communicate my concerns with a poster. I chose the phrase “BLACK LIVES MATTER” because it addressed the issues listed above and I subsequently nailed it to a tree in front of my house.
The next morning, I found my tree poster had been edited. Someone had spray painted over the word Black so the poster now read “Lives Matter.” I smiled because I agree completely: All lives do matter. But what my proof-reader missed was that I was addressing another issue—namely that all lives should matter equally—but as with people like George Floyd, that was not the case. The issue I was raising is one that must be acknowledged and cannot be ignored because failing to do so allows issues of racism and violence to remain unabated. In other words, those who see our population as not being diverse in nature not only deny our nation’s human richness, but they also ignore the complexities we must address when considering how to meet the needs of diverse groups.
I’ve left my poster in the tree as the edited message is, indeed, positive. But it is time for me to return to my original concern because, like that person, I have a constitutional right to share my views without censure.
And so my message for the self-appointed editor of my words is that you need to find your own tree to display your views—and so own—your own words. And I will certainly respect your efforts.
Mary Lou Fuller lives in Pima.