No one ever accused Joe Biden of being a polished speaker, or even capable of making much sense. He remained true to form during an interview Friday, May 22.
It’s an accepted fact Democrats can count of receiving the majority of African American votes during election cycles. Been this way for decades. Not sure why since the Democrat Party hasn’t really delivered on their promises. Still, the black vote remains a reliable percentage of Democratic supporters.
Speaking via a Skype interview with the Breakfast Club radio show, a minority-oriented program, Biden responded to the question of who should blacks vote for him or President Trump — “Well, if you have a problem figuring out whether you’re for me or Trump, then you ain’t black.”
Not exactly the politically correct thing to say, but keep in mind it’s Joe being Joe. He’s become famous for these kinds of retorts. At least he responded in a somewhat understandable manner and didn’t wander-off in an incoherent commentary as he often does.
Of course, the Republicans immediately pounced. Republican U.S. Senator Tim Scott of South Carolina, commented “I’d say I’m surprised, but sadly it’s par for the course for Democrats to take the black community for granted and browbeat those that don’t agree.”
Incidentally, Sen. Scott is African American.
For the moment Biden and Democrats remain confident they will continue to dominate the black vote. In 2016 Trump only earned 8% of the African American electorate.
Realizing he had put his foot in his mouth again, Joe apologized in another interview with the U.S. Black Chamber of Commerce — — “I shouldn’t have been such a wise guy. I shouldn’t have been so cavalier,” he said.
In fairness, I can’t really fault Joe too much. He’s running for President of the United States and he hasn’t left his house in weeks; doing the “stay home-stay safe” COVID-19 drill. No wonder he’s chatting with migrating geese. What else does he have to do?
If and when he comes out of his bunker he’ll immediately be confronted by inquiring congressional members and reporters wanting to know of his and his son’s involvement in a Ukrainian natural gas scandal in which large sums of money were involved in exchange for an criminal investigation being dropped against Hunter, Joe’s son.
So, while Joe may continue stumbling along to the November election, his faux pas with the black community may pale in comparison to a possible grand jury investigation.
Not sure he can talk has way out of this one, no matter how cavalier — — or forgetful he may be.