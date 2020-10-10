Let’s see, my 2020 lifestyle has been adversely impacted by various COVID-19 declarations limiting sporting events, public school schedules, funeral services attendance, restaurant capacities and other social functions.
I watched the 146th annual running of the Kentucky Derby with a nearly empty grandstand. Several Major League Baseball teams feature cardboard cutouts substituting for actual fans.
Businesses and employees have been decimated by the virus and restrictive government mandates. Many will never recover.
Fortunately, our masters have wisely determined it’s perfectly permissible for us to vegetate at home, grab the TV controller or request Alexia tune into the presidential debates, and pretend we’re being informed by a couple of guys yelling over each other.
If, for some reason, I’d rather do something else — say, pulling weeds in the back alley — I’d better be sure to mask-up, and stay a minimum of six feet away from anyone else who may have had the same idea.
I do this routine every four years. During the last presidential election debates, I practiced holding my breath until my eardrums began pulsating in a slowing rhythmic beat, muffling the irritating cackling noise escaping from the television’s speakers. After several hours of oxygen deprivation exercises, I believe I could successfully pass a pearl diver’s certification test — with air and time to spare.
Now that the president has contacted COVID, we’re going to be exposed to 24-hour, nonstop news coverage of his situation. Talking-heads will be giving us a minute by minute accounting of an event that promises to be more watched and listened to than the first moon walk.
Even more discouraging, Joy Behar of “The View,” will probably be mouthing her usual ridiculous gibberish, insinuating Trump’s infection is some kind of Russian trick Vladimir Putin has concocted in the never-ending collusion/conspiracy scam.
Certain demented news reporters and bloggers wish Trump a speedy trip into eternity. Congressional Democrats are demanding a Supreme Court Justice nominee be put on hold until everyone in the United States, its territories, and United Nations members tests negative for the virus.
However, if the president quickly recovers with no noticeable side-effects, it will be heralded as the media story of the century; a sort of near-death experience in a digital age. CNN will announce Trump miraculously improved because of newly developed medicines, while evangelicals may report Trump and Jesus have the same number of letters in their name.
Equally amazing, some of their life experiences are eerily similar — Jesus was crucified on the cross of public opinion, while Trump is undergoing a similar ordeal.
All of this hysteria at a time when the bars and nightclubs have been shuttered, but the marijuana dispensaries remain open for business. If only we could have a presidential debate that would be informative, cordial, and detailing the philosophical and political differences between the two candidates.
I guess that’s not going to happen, so I’ll just go outside and pull weeds. If, there’s any left to pull.
Mike Bibb lives in Safford