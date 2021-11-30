Purchase Access

I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my friends who remembered my 90th birthday on Nov. 20.

Due to my many friends, my four daughters, sons-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, I received 113 cards, plus numerous pone calls.

I am truly blessed. God is good.

Sincerely,

Beryl Norvell,

Safford

