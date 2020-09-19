The Graham County Democratic Party has had an official home for just over six weeks at 816 W. Thatcher Blvd., Safford, AZ 85546.
The little blue building, which has had many tenants throughout the years, is well known but it has been vacant for the most part in recent months until the Graham County Democratic Party entered a lease agreement with the owners, The Lions Club.
The office sits across the street from the Graham County General Services Building, from our office we can see the Safford Police Department, and Sarah’s Bull Pen, although not yet reopen because of COVID-19 restrictions, is conveniently located across the parking lot.
It is an ideal location, busy highway with high visibility, size, and color for the Graham County Democratic Party. We feel like it was made for us. We love our new home and are excited to make it ours for as long we can continue to pay rent and secure the lease.
But much to our dismay and bafflement; a member of the community decided he was going to attempt to make us fear our new home by committing an act of terror on our new headquarters.
On Monday September 14, before midnight a man in his truck drove up to the little blue building and from his truck began ripping banners off the building while party volunteers were inside the building working on various campaign mailings.
The perpetrator, while in the act, was confronted by a party member and the man proceeded to refer to the “Pick Nick” campaign banner as “this (expletive)” and continued tearing a Biden/Harris banner from the building. When the man was done tearing the banners off the building, he then threw them in the back of his truck and drove off. T
The party member, shaken by the events, called the police and filed the necessary reports. The banners were returned the next morning damaged but folded and left at the back door of the party office. Left puzzled, we continued the work of the party the very next day.
Sadly, this is not the first time during this election cycle that our yard signs and campaign banners have been damaged, removed, or stolen.
Determined, we at the Graham County Democratic Party will not be intimidated by such acts and we will continue to do the work of getting democrats elected to office. We will continue to champion the candidates who support the democratic ideals of this community, state, and nation. We will continue to donate to community charities and non-profits. We know our contributions to the community are warranted, but apparently unwelcomed by a select few within the community.
Ultimately, we will rally around our members. We will rally around our candidates. We will rally around our community. We will rally for the health and welfare of our community. We will rally for you and your rights as a voter. We will rally for all individuals in our community at every opportunity and we will do it without fear or intimidation.
“This (expletive)”
— Nicholas A. Nordgran-Tellez