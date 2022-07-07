Oh, how I long for the days when people were more humble and compassionate and less filled with moral outrage and self-righteousness. The article by Christine Flowers, Wednesday, June 22, is a perfect example of the type of rhetoric that is eroding our public discourse.
Dialing back the tone of her letter, I would like to challenge her reasoning. She is all “outraged” over the violent attacks of “Janes Revenge,” a self-declared, violent pro-abortion group. While acknowledging that there haven’t been any attacks on individuals, she says “it’s very easy to imagine” that this will happen. She then goes on to say supporters of abortion are silent “in the face of the carnage.” As an attorney, she should be more careful with her words. Carnage refers to “the killing of a large number of people” yet she has acknowledged there was no killing she just “imagines” there might be. This is misleading and inflammatory rhetoric.
It can be argued that the most deadly attacks have been against abortion providers, 11 to date. This does not make violence against anyone justified, but let’s acknowledge that there is too much violence on both sides and use our voices to calm rather than incite.
Toward the end of her article she goes into a self-righteous rant, demeaning abortion seekers and setting herself up as judge and jury of their actions. I would ask the lady to, please, have a little compassion for women who find themselves in difficult circumstances. They are not irresponsible, self-centered, miscreants as you make them out to be. Nor do you have the right to judge them or their actions.
The majority of Americans support the right to an abortion with restrictions. This seems like a reasonable approach. Nobody is forced to have an abortion. It is a matter of balancing the rights of the mother and the rights of the fetus. The time of fetal viability seems like good criteria for closing the door on the right to an abortion unless the mother’s life becomes endangered by the continuation of the pregnancy.
I’d also like to remind the lady that, yes, silence can kill but so too can inflammatory rhetoric.