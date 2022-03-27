Medicare plans
Dr. Kent Miller’s letter regarding Part C coverage is worthy of additional research and caution (“Take care in choosing Medicare plans,” March 23).
There are several plans that offer meaningless incentives: dental, meals, Social Security rebates, travel and make up costs by reducing coverage limits and procedures covered. They need to be exposed for their unscrupulous plans that prey upon the uninformed.
Bill Jessberger
Green Valley
Miller is right
Thank you to Dr. Kent D. Miller for his revealing review of Medicare Advantage plans (Medicare Part C) (“Take care in choosing Medicare plans,” March 23).
He has accurately described the downsides of Medicare Advantage plans that are not mentioned in sales pitches.
Those downsides are: time-consuming pre-authorization process for expensive services and treatments, and limited provider networks that may preclude access to the best care available. In short, a purchaser might be trading coverage for routine and relatively inexpensive care (eye and hearing exams, and modest dental coverage) for access to state-of-the-art treatments which may save the quality of life if not life itself (e.g. Mayo Clinic). The reason most of us need and purchase insurance is to cover vital costs we otherwise couldn’t afford.
Having worked in health policy both in private and public (Veterans Administration) sectors, I heartily agree with Dr. Miller, and applaud his effort in bringing this important information to members of our community.
Note that Miller states the Centers for Medicare Services is investigating Medicare Advantage (Part C) plans for "fraudulent advertising" in those ubiquitous ads by sports figures and other celebrities which never mention the serious limitations of these plans.
Diane Alexander Meyer
Green Valley
ONLINE COMMENTS
"EAC's Henson receives Lifetime Achievement Award"
•Leah Talley Teeter: He was one of the best and most fun professors I've ever had. He absolutely helped keep my love for the natural sciences alive as I got my general studies done. I've since gone on to study marine ecology and I still go back to a lot of things I learned with Mr. Henson. He's a treasure and I'm so happy to see that he was recognized with this award. Congrats!
•Lisa Masten: Well deserved Professor Henson. Loved his classes and his dedication to his students and the community! I really enjoyed getting to know him while attending EAC. Best wishes!
•Julia Christiansen: My favorite professor I have ever been taught by and a wonderful person!
•Isabel Albarran: That is awesome !congratulations!
"(Greenlee County) Sheriff refuses to install GPS trackers"
•Scott Dahl: It’s policy. He should comply, he’s covering up mis-use and excessive speeds.
•Jake Garcia: So he can speed around again?
•Palmer Webb: He don't want them knowing when his driving at HI speeds when his not in pursuit.
•Robyn Robyn: Sounds shady af. Even my company car has a GPS installed on it and it's just for home health!
•Manny Manuz: I'm gonna guess it's not just about the speeding honestly. Probably another reason they won't put em on. People here aren't as slick as they think they are lol.
•Ken Jackson: Good for you sheriff
•Shawna Stark: Why do they have something to hide