It’s been several years, but I still remember then-President Trump calling me scum when I was a Republican. He then called me evil when I was a Democrat.
I remember him making fun of a disabled reporter. I remember him saying, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK? It's, like, incredible." And on a hot microphone, he said, “When you’re a star…you can do anything to women.”
When a respected business owner in our community who still supports Trump said there would be civil war, I thought, would you kill me? It’s then I knew that Trump supporters may be dangerous. They believe things about about Democrats that would lead them to kill. That’s what a civil war does. It kills, brother against brother.
As a Democratic for eight years, this is what I’ve found. Democrats think Trump is immoral. They believe he was responsible for Jan. 6 and attempted a coup. Ninety-one criminal charges don’t surprise them. They believe he has changed America for the worse. And they can’t believe there are Christians who support him. Democrats who are Christian fear that Christianity is getting a bad name.
Democrats recognize that Trump lies and repeats the lies until there are people who believe him. They can’t explain these people. Are they brain-washed? Do they really believe his lies? Do they really believe that Democrats are evil? Do they enjoy feeling hate?
Democrats believe Biden is the president. They believe the 2020 election was fair and have never seen any proof to the contrary. I’d ask any Trump supporter for evidence if they have it. Saying Donald Trump said it was stolen doesn’t work.
I’ll vote Democratic until Trumpism comes to an end and the Republican party has a chance to get back on track.
