It’s been several years, but I still remember then-President Trump calling me scum when I was a Republican. He then called me evil when I was a Democrat.

I remember him making fun of a disabled reporter. I remember him saying, "I could stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn't lose any voters, OK? It's, like, incredible." And on a hot microphone, he said, “When you’re a star…you can do anything to women.”

