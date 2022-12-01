LETTER TO THE EDITOR: An abortion poem Dec 1, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save When does life begin?There is that question again.That debate is on-goingAbortion rights is growingIs fetus murder not a sin?There is a baby, waiting to be bornTo live a life of pleasure or maybe scornThat parent may want to abortTheir conscience, they will contortFor the baby, will anyone mourn?God is the creator of life and earthGod created procreation and birthAbortion is a personal choiceThe baby does not have a voiceAbortionists view these statements with mirthAll blessing come from God's courtWill any be issued, if they decide to abortThe Supreme Court did amendA baby's life they want to defendTo America, will God withdraw His support?— Jerry Warren Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Abortion Abortionist Medicine Fetus Murder Supreme Court Procreation Baby Load comments Most Popular Community rallies in aftermath of holiday fire Thatcher's magic season ends with 42-21 loss in 3A title game Pima closes dominant playoff run with Arizona Conference 2A football title Cochise supervisors could face charges over election hold-up Maricopa certifies election results over protests; Cochise board continues to hold out Clifton Festival of Lights returns Dec. 3 COVID infections spike in Greenlee County Other inmates said they knew Reidell was in crisis before his death Attorney general race could drag on to January County approves limited cultivating of cannabis in ag zones