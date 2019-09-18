Editor: We don’t often consider our access to air ambulance services until we’re in a dire medical situation. In rural Arizona, it’s something I’ve had to confront recently.
Living an hour from the nearest hospital means I would likely need to be transported via air ambulance if I were to have a life-threatening medical emergency. Thankfully, in Arizona we have 12 air bases that employ 180 highly skilled workers. This means we all have ample access to air ambulance services in case of an emergency, or at least for now.
Legislation recently proposed in the Senate would allow insurance companies to reimburse air ambulance services below market value, forcing bases to close across the state. This means we would lose our access to air ambulances in life threatening situations. Not only is this an unfair and disgusting overreach of federal power, but it’s also fundamentally anti-free market.
The bill would not only shut down air bases across the state, it would put dedicated and compassionate first responders out of work. The air ambulance industry supports nurses, flight physicians, pilots and mechanics, many of whom have undergone years of training to work on emergency air medical services. It would be simply unAmerican to reward their hard work with unemployment.
As the Chairman of the Graham County GOP and life-long conservative, I’m calling on all of Arizona’s federal representatives to not support the Lowering Health Care Costs Act of 2019. It’s unsafe for rural Americans, unfair to free enterprise and all-around bad policy.
Duane Rhodes
Safford