I just received a free copy of a newspaper called the Epoch Times.

They included subscription details with an envelope. I looked it up. They are against Chinese communism. That’s good. Their views are close to far-right conservatives. They have a close relationship with Falon Gong, a religious group persecuted by the Chinese. I found some reference to Breitbart and Steve Bannon when talking about unknown financing. Apparently, they are against a world order, but they seem to be trying to involve themselves in American order.

