I just received a free copy of a newspaper called the Epoch Times.
They included subscription details with an envelope. I looked it up. They are against Chinese communism. That’s good. Their views are close to far-right conservatives. They have a close relationship with Falon Gong, a religious group persecuted by the Chinese. I found some reference to Breitbart and Steve Bannon when talking about unknown financing. Apparently, they are against a world order, but they seem to be trying to involve themselves in American order.
They have some interesting information on Chinese medicine and against modern medicine. A discerning person will find this of interest. We all know there may be more than one way to do things, and who hasn’t heard of Chinese medicine? But it’s modern medicine that allows us to live to 80 no matter what we eat or how much we exercise!
It's been six years of conspiracy theories, misinformation and attacks on the media. Along comes a newspaper that says it’s different. It looks very suspicious and dangerous no matter what your politics. You can control minds if you are manipulative. Be believable and helpful and plants seeds that grow your doctrine without people knowing. It’s what cults do to recruit.
Google “Epoch Times," sift through the information and then check sources of that information. You have to be very careful if it’s a trusted source, or you may need to read several sources. We as Americans must learn to think and not be manipulated. I don’t want AI (artificial intelligence) to look smarter than me!
Instead of Epoch Times, support our local newspaper. You can still find out what’s happening in our community. It may be getting smaller and costing more, but it’s our news. We live in a special place in a special country. We better appreciate it.