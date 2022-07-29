With inflation and gas costs rising so much this year, we all are feeling the pinch. That is why it is so unthinkable that the large tech platforms, Apple and Google, are treating the small app developers, many who live and work right here in our communities, so unfairly.

Many people don’t realize that every time they pay for something on their mobile device that Apple and Google take up to a 30 percent fee off the top. This makes it more expensive for us and threatens the ability of the small app developers to realize a profit. Not only that, but Apple and Google promote their own apps over those of the app developers, making an even more unlevel playing field to their advantage. Congress is working on a solution in the form of the Open App Markets Act, and our congressional delegation needs to support it.

