With inflation and gas costs rising so much this year, we all are feeling the pinch. That is why it is so unthinkable that the large tech platforms, Apple and Google, are treating the small app developers, many who live and work right here in our communities, so unfairly.
Many people don’t realize that every time they pay for something on their mobile device that Apple and Google take up to a 30 percent fee off the top. This makes it more expensive for us and threatens the ability of the small app developers to realize a profit. Not only that, but Apple and Google promote their own apps over those of the app developers, making an even more unlevel playing field to their advantage. Congress is working on a solution in the form of the Open App Markets Act, and our congressional delegation needs to support it.
We all depend on these apps on our mobile devices for everything from paying bills, checking our bank accounts and various other innovative apps that have been developed for these devices. The tech giants have been taken to court over their monopolistic handling of their app stores, but we have seen little improvement. It is time for Congress to act. The Open App Markets Act is working its way through both houses with bipartisan support. I urge everyone to contact their member of Congress and their senators and ask them to support this urgent legislation.